TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — McDonald’s Taiwan said Thursday (Dec. 14) that it will adjust its prices on 23 products mainly upward by NT$1 (US$0.03) to NT$6 next week.

McDonald's Taiwan issued a press release saying it would adjust the prices of certain products starting frmidnight.m. on Dec. 20. The adjustments are mainly comprised of increases and two decreases, with an average adjustment rate of 2.4%.

For the value meals, the a la carte prices for eight main meals will be raised, while the remaining seven will stay unchanged. Main meals, including Chicken McNuggets (6/10 pieces), Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, and Signature Collection items, will see price increases ranging from NT$2 to NT$5. Other items like Chicken McCrispy (2 pieces), Big Mac, and Spicy McChicken will maintain their current prices.

As for combo meals, the Classic Combo (medium fries + NT$38 for a cold/hot drink) will remain unchanged, while the prices of other combo meals will increase by NT$3 to NT$6.

For breakfast, the prices of main dishes will remain unchanged, while combo meals will see an NT$2 increase.

For the snacks and sides section, the price of 4-piece McNuggets will be reduced by NT$3. However, the individual prices of nine other times, including large fries, Chicken McCrispy (1 piece), and Oreo McFlurry, will increase by NT$1 to NT$6. The prices of the remaining 11 snacks and sides, such as medium fries and ice cream cones, will remain unchanged.

Beverages, including Iced Sugar-Free Tea and Honey Series drinks among six items, will see individual price increases ranging from NT$1 to NT$6. In response to the price adjustment for Chicken McCrispy (1 piece), the prices of combo meals containing the "Chicken McCrispy" item will be adjusted simultaneously.

In the 1+1 Star Points section, there is a slight adjustment to the NT$89 menu, and prices are now adjusted to NT$69. For designated star items, the Filet-O-Fish is added, while the Chicken McCrispy is removed. The original pairing with a NT$38 medium-sized drink is now adjusted to a small-sized drink priced at NT$33 or NT$35. In addition, hot black tea is added, and the classic Americano has been removed.

In the main meal category, new additions include a parmesan chef chicken burger, parmesan Angus beef burger, mushroom chef chicken burger, four-ounce beef burger, and double four-ounce beef burger. The BLT Spicy Crispy Chicken Burger will be discontinued.