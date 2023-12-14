Wastewater Treatment Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Leading Players, Revenue and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global wastewater treatment market was valued at USD 250.38 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 462.49 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.41% over the projected period.

Wastewater treatment is a step-by-step procedure of converting wastewater into usable water, which can be discharged back into the environment. It majorly involves 3 stages Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary. Increased environmental initiatives by government worldwide for low waste generation is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, continuously rising population and urbanization increases demand to regulate wastewater which also fuels the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, high installation, equipment, and operation costs are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, ageing infrastructure in developed countries are likely to negatively impact the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the wastewater treatment services in the industrial applications.

Growth Influencers:

Increased environmental initiatives by government worldwide for low waste generation

Governments of various countries globally have taken several environmental initiatives for reducing waste generation. Furthermore, stringent norms are being formulated against pollution of natural water bodies as well as illegal wastewater discharge. Developed economies, such as the U.S. has strict laws for potable water, drinking water, and wastewater, for proper treatment of wastewater. Similarly, government of India launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Swachhata app, Mahatma Gandhi Swachhata Mission, Swachhata Helpline and Swachhata Survekshan. Such environmental initiatives by government worldwide for low waste generation are expected to boost the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

Xylem, Inc., Suez Environnement S.A., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation, 3M Company, Inc., Pentair plc, United Utilities Group P.L.C., Kingspan Water & Energy, The Dow Chemical Company, Kemira Oyj, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Bio-Microbics, Inc., Trojan Technologies Inc., Aquatech International Corporation, ASIO, spol. S r.o., Scinor Water America, L.L.C., Orenco Systems, Inc., Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd., Outotec Oyj, BASF SE, Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions Inc., and Other Prominent Players.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS218

Applications in Industries:

Segments Overview

The global Wastewater Treatment market is segmented the offerings and application.

By Type,

Services

o Designing & Engineering Consult

o Building & Installation Services

o Operation & Process Control

o Maintenance Service

o Others

Technologies

o Membrane Separation

? Reverse Osmosis (R.O.) Membranes

? Ultrafiltration (U.F.) Membranes

? Micro-Filtration (M.F.) Membrane

? Nano-Filtration (N.F.) Membrane

? Others

o Activated Sludge

o Clarification

o Sludge Thickening and Dewatering

o Chlorination

o Industrial Demineralization

o Sludge Drying

o Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR)

o Sludge Digestion

o Electrochemical Water Treatment (EEC/EEO)

o Others

Treatment Chemicals

o Coagulants & Flocculants

o Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products

o Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors

o Antifoam Chemicals

o Ph Conditioners

o Others

The technologies segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to growing demand of various waste water treatment technologies such as membrane separation and sludge digestion, among others. Within this segment, the membrane bio-reactor (MBR) segment is estimated to surpass the industrial demineralization segment in terms of market size and hit a value of USD 12.89 billion by 2024. The services segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.3% during the forecast period owing to growing number of initiatives for low waste generation. Within the treatment chemicals segment, the Ph conditioners segment is expected to hold around 76.77% of the market of the antifoam chemicals segment is 2021 and 74.69% in 2030.

By Application,

Municipal

Industrial

o Manufacturing

o Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

o Power

o Energy

o Pulp and Paper

o Mining

o Petrochemical

o Semiconductors

o Others

