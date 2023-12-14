Furfural Market Growth, Share, Trends, Size, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global furfural market held a market value of USD 457.4 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 840.7 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2027. Around 390.31 kilo tons of furfural was sold in 2020.

Furfural is an organic compound, which is used for manufacturing plastics, inks, adhesives, antacids, fungicides, nematicides, flavouring compounds, and fertilizers. The market is expected to be driven by the growing demand of furfuryl alcohol by various industries. Furthermore, rapid growth of the construction industry in developing nations are also estimated to fuel the market growth.

The “Furfural Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Despite the driving factors, outdated manufacturing technologies for furfural production, which result in low yields of furfural and availability of crude oil-based alternatives are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was negatively impacted as various market players are heavily dependent on China for procuring raw materials.

Shandong Zibo Baofeng I&E Co.,Ltd., Zhongkang Furfural Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huiyingtong International Trading Co.,Ltd., Arcoy Industries Pvt. Ltd, Hongye Holding Group Corporation Limited, Hebeichem, International Furan Chemicals B.V., KRBL, Lenzing AG, NC-Nature Chemicals Dr. Kruppa GmbH, Pennakem, Silvateam S.p.a., Transfuran Chemicals, Tieling North Furfural (Group) Co. Ltd., Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical Co., Ltd., Zibo Xinye Chemical Co., Ltd., and Other Prominent Players.

Here are key areas that could be covered in a report on the “Furfural Market”:

Introduction to furfural, outlining its chemical properties, production methods (such as from agricultural byproducts like corncobs, sugarcane bagasse, or wood waste), and its significance in various industries including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and agriculture. Market Size and Growth: Analysis of the current market size of furfural globally or within specific regions, historical growth trends, and future growth projections in terms of value and volume.

Analysis of the current market size of furfural globally or within specific regions, historical growth trends, and future growth projections in terms of value and volume. Market Segmentation: Segmentation based on types of furfural (commercial, pharmaceutical grade), applications (solvent, chemicals synthesis, furan resins, pharmaceutical intermediates), end-user industries (petrochemicals, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, etc.), and geographical distribution.

Comprehensive exploration of furfural applications in chemicals production (furan resins, solvent extraction, pharmaceutical intermediates), agriculture (pesticides, fungicides), and other industries, outlining specific requirements and growth prospects. Market Drivers and Challenges: Identification and analysis of factors driving the demand for furfural, such as its eco-friendly nature, diverse applications, increasing demand for renewable chemicals, and challenges including raw material availability, competition from alternative products, and price volatility.

Overview of regulatory standards, safety regulations, environmental considerations, and certifications impacting the production, handling, and usage of furfural in various industries. Future Outlook: Forecasting future trends, market opportunities, challenges, and potential growth areas in the furfural market, considering technological advancements, market dynamics, and evolving needs.

Incorporating these areas will provide a comprehensive understanding of the furfural market, catering to the needs of stakeholders, investors, manufacturers, and suppliers involved in various industries utilizing furfural.

Segments Overview

The global furfural market is segmented into raw material, application, and end user.

By Raw Material,

Sugarcane Bagasse

Corncob

Rice Husk

Sunflower Hull

Others

The corncob segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 32% owing to versatile nature and use in manufacturing various chemical products and biofuels. The sugarcane bagasse segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.4% as it improves oxidation stability and viscosity index, among other features.

By Application,

Furfuryl Alcohol

Solvent

Resins

Gasoline Additives

Fungicides

Flavor Enhancers

Decolorizing Agents

Agricultural Raw Materials

Others

The furfuryl alcohol segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share of about 43% owing to its increasing usage in tanks, containers, valves, and lines for avoiding potential leakage. The resins segment is estimated to surpass a volume size of around 60 kilo tons by 2025 owing to its high usage in the foundry industry. The agricultural raw materials segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period.

By End User,

Petroleum Refineries

Agricultural Formulations

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Lubricants Industry

Cements Industry

Energy Sector

Adhesives

Food and Beverages Industry

Others

The petroleum refineries segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to owing to high adoption of furfural in this industry. The cements industry is estimated to witness a market volume of around 30 kilo tons by 2023. The energy sector segment is expected to reach a market size of about USD 40 million in 2027.

Regional Overview

By region, the global furfural market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

