Bioplastic Market Demand, Size, Share, Top Players, Growth and Forecast 2032

The global bioplastic market held a market value of USD 2,459.6 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 5,145.2 million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market volume was estimated to be 852 Kilo tons in 2020.

Bioplastics are a type of plastic that is made from natural resources, such as straw, corn starch, woodchips, sawdust, vegetable oils and starches. The rising inclination towards the use of environment friendly products for a sustainable society is driving the growth of this market. Moreover, government, non-government, as well as manufacturers are aiming at increasing awareness by providing policies, subsidies, and other positive strategies and perks that drive the growth of the bioplastics market across the world.

The “Bioplastic Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The rising dependency on renewable biomass materials also contributes heavily towards the growth rate. The biomass plastic market is growing at a substantial rate, that aids the growth of bioplastics market. On the basis of raw material, the biomass plastic market is segmented into agricultural crop residues, forestry residues, microbes, wood processing residues, recycled food waste and others. The agricultural crop residues segment is estimated to have the highest market share of around 57.2% in 2020. The Asia Pacific region held the foremost share of around 42% in the global biomass plastics market in the year 2020.

KEY PLAYER

BASF SE, Biome Technologies plc, Braskem, Corbion N.V., Danimer Scientific., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Futerro SA, Galactic, M& G Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., Plantic, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries, Toyota Tsusho, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key areas that could be covered in a report on the “Bioplastic Market”:

Introduction and Overview: Introduction to bioplastics, outlining their composition, properties, renewable sourcing, and their significance as an alternative to traditional plastics in various industries.

Analysis of the current market size of bioplastics globally or within specific regions, historical growth trends, and future growth projections in terms of value and volume.

Analysis of the current market size of bioplastics globally or within specific regions, historical growth trends, and future growth projections in terms of value and volume. Market Segmentation: Segmentation based on types of bioplastics (biodegradable, non-biodegradable), feedstock sources (corn, sugarcane, cellulose, starch, etc.), applications (packaging, consumer goods, automotive, agriculture, textiles, etc.), and geographical distribution.

Key Players and Competition: Examination of major companies involved in the production, distribution, and application of bioplastics, their market shares, product portfolios, strategies, recent developments, mergers, acquisitions, and competitive landscape.

Detailed analysis of various types of bioplastics available in the market, including PLA (polylactic acid), PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoates), starch blends, bio-based PET (polyethylene terephthalate), and their specific properties, applications, and market shares.

Comprehensive exploration of bioplastics applications in packaging (food packaging, bottles, bags), consumer goods (disposables, utensils), automotive (interiors, components), agriculture (mulch films, pots), textiles, and other industries, outlining specific requirements and growth prospects.

Identification and analysis of factors driving the demand for bioplastics, such as environmental concerns, government regulations, increasing consumer awareness, and challenges including cost competitiveness, scale-up limitations, and end-of-life solutions.

Examination of technological advancements, innovations, and R&D activities in bioplastic production methods, feedstock advancements, and biodegradability enhancements.

Analysis of current trends in the bioplastic market, emerging opportunities, market disruptions, and advancements affecting the industry.

Insights into regional markets and their contributions to the global bioplastic industry, examining consumption patterns, regulatory frameworks, trade dynamics, and market trends in different geographical areas.

Overview of regulatory standards, certifications, labeling requirements, compostability standards, and environmental considerations impacting the production, usage, and disposal of bioplastics.

Overview of regulatory standards, certifications, labeling requirements, compostability standards, and environmental considerations impacting the production, usage, and disposal of bioplastics. Future Outlook: Forecasting future trends, market opportunities, challenges, and potential growth areas in the bioplastic market, considering technological advancements, market dynamics, and evolving consumer needs.

Incorporating these areas will provide a comprehensive understanding of the bioplastic market, catering to the needs of stakeholders, investors, manufacturers, and consumers involved in the plastics industry and sustainability initiatives.

Segments Overview

The global bioplastic market is segmented into type and mode application.

By Type,

Biodegradable

o Starch-based

o Poly lactic Acid (PLA)

o Poly hydroxylalkanoates (PHA)

o Polyester (PBS, PBAT, and PCL)

o Other Biodegradable Plastics

Non-biodegradable

o Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

o Bio-Polyethylene

o Bio-Polyamides

o Bio-Polytrimethylene Terephthalate

o Other Non-Biodegradable Plastics

The biodegradable segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of more than 70%. The non-biodegradable segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%. The polyester market volume is expected to hit 891.4 kilo tons in 2027. The increasing PLA, PHA and PBS product usage and benefits are fueling the growth of this segment. For instance, Nodax, Danimers signature PHA, and Novomers p(3HP) have different properties and attributes: Nodax has strong performance and biodegradability properties, making it possible to be used across varied end-use applications, while p(3HP) has enhanced barrier characteristics and is a lower cost non-fermented input.

By Mode Application,

Rigid Packaging

o Bottles & Jars

o Trays (Market Volume size will cross 400 kilo tons in 2027)

o Others

Flexible Packaging (Largest Market Share)

o Pouches

o Shopping/Waste Bags

o Others

Agriculture & Horticulture

Consumer goods

Textile

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Others

The flexible packaging segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the increase in the use of pouches and waste bags. Based on rigid packaging, the trays market volume is anticipated to cross 400 kilo tons in 2027. The consumer goods segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 12.4% owing to the rise in adoption of bioplastics in the manufacturing process of consumer goods.

Regional Overview

By region, the global bioplastic market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

