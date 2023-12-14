Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market Outlook, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Share, Drivers and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global bio-based epoxy resins market held a market value of USD 166.5 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 220.1 million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market volume was projected to be 24,703.6 tons in 2020.

Bio-based epoxy resins are created from plant-based carbon instead of petroleum-based carbon. Bio-based epoxy resins utilize green chemistry methods that need a smaller amount of energy and generate fewer hazardous bi-products, thus lowering the greenhouse gas emission from manufacture of resins by 50%. The bio-based epoxy resins market is increasing drastically due to the factors, such as increasing awareness regarding carbon emissions, rising initiatives by government and non-government agencies, expanding application of bio-based epoxy resins.

The “Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Flexible epoxy resins are utilized in making adhesives, coatings, sealants, composites, as well as flooring products, which are significant parts of the building and construction industry. The epoxy resin-based adhesives are used for creation of laminated woods for decks, walls, roofs and other building applications. The rising usage and preference rates boost the growth rate of the market.

The varying cost of raw material is restricting the growth of the bio-based epoxy resins market. Several economies focus on import and exports for the raw materials, and the unstandardized process limits the growth rate of the market to a limited extent.

KEY PLAYER

ALPAS, Bitrez Ltd., Chang Chun Group, COOE (Change Climate), EcoPoxy, Entropy Resins, Gougeon Brothers, Greenpoxy, Huntsman Corporation, Kukdo Chemical, Nagase ChemteX Corporation, Resin Research Bio Epoxy, Resoltech, Sicomin Epoxy Systems, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key areas that could be covered in a report on the “Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market”:

Introduction and Overview: Introduction to bio-based epoxy resins, outlining their composition, properties, renewable sourcing, and their significance as eco-friendly alternatives to conventional epoxy resins in various industries.

Market Size and Growth: Analysis of the current market size of bio-based epoxy resins globally or within specific regions, historical growth trends, and future growth projections in terms of value and volume.

Market Segmentation: Segmentation based on types of bio-based epoxy resins (soy-based, plant oils-based, sugar-based, etc.), applications (composites, adhesives, coatings, construction materials, electronics), end-user industries (aerospace, automotive, construction, electronics, etc.), and geographical distribution.

Key Players and Competition: Examination of major companies involved in the production, distribution, and application of bio-based epoxy resins, their market shares, product portfolios, strategies, recent developments, mergers, acquisitions, and competitive landscape.

Types and Properties of Bio-Based Epoxy Resins: Detailed analysis of various types of bio-based epoxy resins available in the market, their specific chemical compositions, mechanical properties, curing mechanisms, and suitability for different applications.

Applications in Industries: Comprehensive exploration of bio-based epoxy resin applications in composite materials (aerospace, automotive parts), adhesives (construction, automotive), coatings (flooring, paints), electronics (printed circuit boards), and other industries, outlining specific requirements and growth prospects.

Market Drivers and Challenges: Identification and analysis of factors driving the demand for bio-based epoxy resins, such as sustainability initiatives, environmental regulations, consumer awareness, and challenges including cost competitiveness, performance parity with conventional resins, and scalability of production.

Technological Innovations: Examination of technological advancements, innovations, and R&D activities in bio-based epoxy resin production methods, raw material sourcing, curing processes, and performance enhancements.

Market Trends and Opportunities: Analysis of current trends in the bio-based epoxy resins market, emerging opportunities, market disruptions, and advancements affecting the industry.

Regional Analysis: Insights into regional markets and their contributions to the global bio-based epoxy resin industry, examining consumption patterns, regulatory frameworks, trade dynamics, and market trends in different geographical areas.

Regulatory Landscape: Overview of regulatory standards, certifications, environmental considerations, and sustainability certifications impacting the production, usage, and disposal of bio-based epoxy resins.

Future Outlook: Forecasting future trends, market opportunities, challenges, and potential growth areas in the bio-based epoxy resin market, considering technological advancements, market dynamics, and evolving consumer needs.

Incorporating these areas will provide a comprehensive understanding of the bio-based epoxy resin market, catering to the needs of stakeholders, investors, manufacturers, and consumers involved in industries seeking sustainable and environmentally friendly material solutions.

Segments Overview

The global bio-based epoxy resins market is segmented into type, ingredient, form, application, and end user.

By Type,

Bio-based Carbon Content: 28-50%

Bio-based Carbon Content: ?50%

The bio-based carbon content 28-50% segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The bio-based carbon content: ?50% is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%.

By Ingredient,

Glycerol

Hemp

Vegetable

Plant Oil

Soybean Oil

Linseed Oil

Canola Oil

Karanja Oil

Others

The plant oil segment seized the largest market share of more than 35%. The vegetable segment held a CAGR of 4.7% and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the increasing use of this ingredient in bio-based epoxy resins. Based on plant oil, the canola oil market volume is estimated to cross 1,102.9 tons by 2027.

By Form,

Liquid & Solution

Solid

The liquid & solution segment is anticipated to grow at the largest share owing to the rising demand of this design in the bio-based epoxy resins market.

By Application,

Diglycidyl Ethers of Isosorbide (DGEI)

Epoxidized Cardanol (Coatings)

Epoxidized Linseed Oil

Furan diepoxy of 2,5-bis (hydroxymethyl)-furan (BHMF)

Liquid epoxidized natural rubber (LENR)

Terpene-maleic estertype epoxy (TME)

The Diglycidyl Ethers of Isosorbide (DGEI) segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the rising applications of DGEI, whereas the Epoxidized Cardanol (Coatings) is likely to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The BHMF segment volume is projected to hit 700 tons by 2027.

By End-User

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods (Market Volume Size will cross 10,000 tons in 2026)

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Wind Power

Others

The electrical and electronics sub-segment held a market share of nearly 11% owing to the rise in the usage and reliance of bio-based epoxy resins in several electronics appliances across the world. The consumer goods segment volume is anticipated to cross 10,000 tons in 2026.

Regional Overview

By region, the global bio-based epoxy resins market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

REASION TO BUY

