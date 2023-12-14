Automotive Paint Market Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Size, Growth Status, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global Automotive Paint market held a market value of USD 18,023.8 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 23,244.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2027. Approximately, 2,752.65 million litres of automotive paint was sold in 2021.

Automotive paints uses in automobiles for decoration as well as protection purposes. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing production for vehicles. Furthermore, higher use of polyurethane paints is also estimated to fuel the market growth. In addition to these driving factors emerging trends, such as availability of various color options, reliability, and durability are also expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The “Automotive Paint Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Despite the driving factors, regulations against volatile organic compounds emissions are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Also, constantly changing raw material prices and issues regarding painting plastic and composite components are also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing production for vehicles

Automobile production is rapidly rising globally due to their high demand. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2017, around 97,302,534 vehicles were produced globally, which was a 2.36% increase from the previous year. Therefore, such increase in the production of vehicles is also increasing the demand for automotive paints as well, which is boosting the market growth during the forecast period.

KEY PLAYER

3M, Akzo Nobel N.V, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, BASF SE, Clariant AG, DOW Chemical, DuPont Coatings & Color Technologies Group, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KCC, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Company, Solvay, Valspar Corporation, and Other Prominent Players.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key areas that could be covered in a report on the “Automotive Paint Market”:

Introduction to automotive paints, outlining their types, compositions, properties, and their significance in the automotive industry for aesthetics, protection, and durability. Market Size and Growth: Analysis of the current market size of automotive paints globally or within specific regions, historical growth trends, and future growth projections in terms of value and volume.

Segmentation based on types of automotive paints (primers, basecoats, clearcoats, electrocoats), technologies (waterborne, solvent-borne, powder coatings), application methods (spray, dip), end-user (OEMs, aftermarket), and geographical distribution. Key Players and Competition: Examination of major companies involved in the production, distribution, and application of automotive paints, their market shares, product portfolios, strategies, recent developments, mergers, acquisitions, and competitive landscape.

Detailed analysis of various types of automotive paints available in the market, their specific compositions, characteristics, durability, colors, and suitability for different vehicle segments. Applications in the Automotive Industry: Comprehensive exploration of automotive paint applications in vehicle manufacturing, detailing, refinishes, and customizations, outlining specific requirements and growth prospects for each segment.

Identification and analysis of factors driving the demand for automotive paints, such as automotive production growth, aesthetic preferences, technological advancements, and challenges including environmental regulations, cost pressures, and shifts in consumer preferences. Technological Innovations: Examination of technological advancements, innovations, and R&D activities in automotive paint formulations, application methods, color matching, curing techniques, and eco-friendly alternatives.

Analysis of current trends in the automotive paint market, emerging opportunities, market disruptions, and advancements affecting the industry, such as increased demand for specialty finishes or smart coatings. Regional Analysis: Insights into regional markets and their contributions to the global automotive paint industry, examining automotive production volumes, regulatory frameworks, consumer preferences, and market trends in different geographical areas.

Overview of regulatory standards, environmental regulations, VOC (volatile organic compounds) limits, sustainability certifications, and compliance requirements impacting the automotive paint industry. Future Outlook: Forecasting future trends, market opportunities, challenges, and potential growth areas in the automotive paint market, considering technological advancements, market dynamics, and evolving automotive design and production needs.

Incorporating these areas will provide a comprehensive understanding of the automotive paint market, catering to the needs of stakeholders, automotive manufacturers, suppliers, paint producers, and consumers involved in the automotive industry.

Segments Overview

The global Automotive Paint market is segmented into type, technology, resin, texture, vehicle, and channel.

By Type,

Electrocoat

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

The clearcoat segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 37% owing to its high preference as it provides a good and consistent finish on the vehicle surface. The electrocoat segment is estimated to hold a market volume size of around 700 million liters by 2027.

By Resin,

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Other Resins

The polyurethane segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its increasing usage of this resin in topcoats for improving the durability of coats and improves vehicle appearance as well as protects them from scratches. Furthermore, for the acrylic segment, around 500 million liters of acrylic resin is estimated to be sold by 2025.

By Technology,

Solvent Borne

Waterborne

Powder Coating

The waterborne segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to its increasing demand as it is inexpensive as compared to other technologies, and also has quick drying properties. The powder coating segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.5% owing to its rising adoption for premium and ultra-premium automobiles.

By Texture,

Solid

Metallic

Matte

Pearlescent

Solar Reflective

The metallic segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of more than 60% owing to its increasing demand. The pearlescent segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5% owing to its growing popularity globally.

By Vehicle,

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

The passenger cars segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to high demand of automotive paints for coating passenger cars. The heavy commercial vehicles segments volume is estimated to witness a growth rate of around 4.9% during the projected period.

By Channel,

OEMs

Aftermarket

The aftermarket segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 4.6% during the forecast period. The OEMs segment is expected to register significant growth owing to growing demand of automotive paints through the OEM channels.

Regional Overview

By region, the global Automotive Paint market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

