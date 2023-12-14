South East Asia Organic Fertilizer Market Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Research, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The South East Asia Organic Fertilizer market held a market value of USD 722.1 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,265.3 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Approximately 3,143.1 kilo tons of organic fertilizer was sold in 2020.

Organic fertilizer is derived from organic sources, such as domestic sewage, organic compost, poultry droppings, and cattle manures. The market is anticipated to be driven by the growing awareness regarding environmental safety and increasing land area under organic cultivation. However, comparatively unfavourable cost and higher reliance on inorganic means of cultivation are expected to hinder the market growth.

The “South East Asia Organic Fertilizer Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Growing awareness regarding environmental sustainability

The use of chemical fertilizers is widespread. However, growing awareness regarding adverse effects of chemical fertilizers has led to the growth in the demand for organic fertilizers as they offer better environmental sustainability. Extensive use of chemical fertilizers leads to water and soil pollution. Awareness regarding the benefits of organic fertilizers for maintaining environmental sustainability is expected to fuel the market growth.

Agroxon Pte Ltd., Alpha BioGreen, Baconco Co., Ltd., Bio-Flora (Singapore) PTE Ltd., Biomax Green, CropAgro, Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd, Liberco International (S) Pte Ltd, PT Pupuk Kaltim, PT. Jadi Mas – Fertilizers Factory, Revisoil, SongGianh Corporation, Stamford Resources Pte Ltd, Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited, and Other Prominent Players.

Segments Overview

The South East Asia Organic Fertilizer market is classified into source, form, nutrient content, and crop type.

By Source,

Plant

Animal

Mineral

The plant segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of about 65% owing to the high demand for plants and plant parts for production of organic fertilizers, as they breakdown easily as compared to other sources. The animal segment is estimated to surpass a volume size of about 1,000 tons by 2025.

By Form,

Dry

Liquid

The dry segment is expected to account for the largest market share, as they can be easily packaged. The liquid segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 8.8% owing to growing demand for such products.

By Nutrient Content,

Presence of Organic Substance up to 60%

Presence of Organic Substance from 40% to 60%

Presence of Organic Substance from 20% to 40%

Based on nutrient content, organic fertilizers with presence of organic substance up to 60% is anticipated to surpass a market volume of around 1,628.2 kilo tons by 2027 owing to its increasing adoption.

By Crop Type,

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

