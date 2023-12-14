Organic Functional Dyes Market Growth Statistics, Size, Share, Key Players, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global organic functional dyes market held a market value of USD 1,891.7 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 3,214 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The market volume for organic functional dyes in 2020 was 35,294.7 tons.

Organic functional dyes are derived from invertebrates and plants. The market is anticipated to grow owing to factors such as increase in application of organic functional dyes in printing inks. Furthermore, growing shift towards adoption of environmentally friendly products along with rising consumer spending is expected to fuel the market growth. However, the high cost of raw material is expected to hinder market growth.

The “Organic Functional Dyes Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Increase in application of organic functional dyes in printing inks

Organic functional dyes are increasingly being used for printing purposes in paper, pulp, and textile industries. Furthermore, they are also used in digital textile printing for preparation of water-based inks. Natural dyes used for preparing printing inks include cutch, golden dock, annatto, and pomegranate ink. Growing adoption of natural dyes for various purposes including manufacturing of inks is expected to boost the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

Associated Dye Stuff Pvt. Ltd., Cathay Pigments, Denim Dyes & Chemicals, Flint Group, Huntsman Corporation, Kiri Industries, KISCO, Megha International, Shanghai Ruiyan Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Sudeep Industries, Taiyo Fine Chemicals, Yamada Chemical Co. Ltd., and Yamamoto Chemicals, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Segments Overview

The global organic functional dyes market is segmented into type, external energy, and application.

By Type

Chromic Dyes

o Photochromic

o Piezo chromic

o Electrochromic

o Others

Leuco Dyes

Fluorescent Dyes

Phosphorescent Dyes

Others

The chromic dyes is expected to hold the largest market share of about 64% owing to the color reversible nature of these dyes. Around 5,000 tons of phosphorescent dyes are expected to be sold by 2025.

By External Energy,

Heat

Light

Electric Field

Pressure

Chromophore

Others

The heat segment is estimated to hold the largest value share of about 30% owing to high usage of heat based functional dyes in various industries, such as the packaging industry. The electric field segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 10.3% during the forecast period.

By Application,

Textile

o Medical Textile

o Non-Medical (Smart) Textiles

3D-Display

Electrophotography

Thermal and Ink-Jet Printing

Optical Data Storage

LCDs

OLEDs

OFETs

Energy Conversion

Robotics

Electronic Sensors

pH Sensors

Gas Sensors

Optical & Chemical Sensors

Molecular Scale Logic Devices

Photodynamic Therapy

Medical Diagnosis

Functional Lens

Imaging

Packaging

Thermo Regulation (Brand Forgery)

Surface Disinfectant (antimicrobial)

UV Protection Dye

Moth/ Mosquito Repellant Dyes

The textile segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing adoption of organic functional dyes for manufacturing medical textiles. The moth/mosquito repellent dyes segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 12.2% owing to rising research activities for the development of more natural mosquito repellents. The robotics segment is anticipated to surpass a market volume size of about 1,307.1 tons.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global organic functional dyes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

