Japan Epoxy Resins Market Outlook, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Share, and Forecast 2032

The Japan Epoxy Resins market held a market value of USD 193.7 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 226.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.3% over the projected period. In 2020, around 112 kilo tons of epoxy resin was sold.

Epoxy resin is a flexible thermosetting resin produced by copolymerization of an epoxide with another compound which has 2 hydroxyl groups and used in adhesives and coatings. The market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the increase in demand for lightweight composites and infrastructural development.

Despite these driving factors, the characteristics disadvantages over alternatives and volatility of raw material prices are estimated to negatively hamper market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market growth owing to supply chain disruptions and closure of manufacturing facilities.

The “Japan Epoxy Resins Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Infrastructural development

Adoption of epoxy resins is increasing in infrastructural development owing to its various applications. These applications include binder in cement & mortars, non-skid coatings, general-purpose adhesives, rigid foams, industrial coatings, solidifying sandy surfaces in oil drilling, fiber-reinforced plastics, and potting & encapsulating media, among others. Therefore, high use in infrastructural development is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

The 3M Company, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Arkema, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Cytec Solvay Industries, DuPont, Evonik Industries, Huntsman International LLC, Jiangsu Sanmu Group, Jubail Chemical Industries, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., MPM Holdings, Olin Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, Sika AG, Hitachi Automotive Sys, Toray International Inc., Dic Corporation, and Kaneka Corporation, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Introduction to epoxy resins, outlining their chemical properties, composition, curing mechanisms, and their significance in various industries such as construction, electronics, automotive, coatings, and adhesives in Japan.

Comprehensive exploration of epoxy resin applications in various industries in Japan, including adhesives (manufacturing, construction), coatings (paints, varnishes), electrical and electronic components (PCBs, encapsulation), automotive parts (composites, coatings), and other sectors, outlining specific requirements and growth prospects.

Segments Overview

The Japan Epoxy Resins market is segmented into type, form, application, and end user.

By Type,

DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH)

DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH)

Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols)

Glycidyl amine (Aromatic Amines and ECH)

Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols)

Others

The DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH) segment is estimated to hold the largest value share of about 69% owing to its various industrial applications, such as adhesives, coatings, paints, and structural applications. The Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 3.1% owing to its better chemical resistance as compared to other epoxy resin types.

By Form,

Liquid

Solid

Solution

The liquid segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to its high usage in various applications. The solid segment is estimated to account for a market volume of around 27.5 kilo tons.

By Application,

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Adhesives & Sealants

Encapsulation

Others

The paints and coating segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to high use of epoxy resin for production of paints and coatings. Adhesives and sealants segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of about 2.3%. Encapsulation segment is anticipated to surpass a market volume of about 21.1 kilo tons by 2027.

By End User,

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Marine

Wind Power

Others

