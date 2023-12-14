Alexa
Eslite Songyan: Taipei’s next 24-hour store to open in January

'Sleepless in Nanxi' event to kick off on Christmas Eve and run until Songyan store’s opening

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/14 17:22
The interior design of an Eslite store. (Facebook, Eslite Bookstore photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eslite Spectrum on Thursday (Dec. 14) announced that its next 24-hour bookstore, the Songyan store in Taipei, is scheduled to commence operations on Jan. 20.

It will take over from the Xinyi outlet, which closes on Dec. 24, and was hailed as the world's largest bookstore for books in traditional Chinese. The Songyan branch, situated in Xinyi District, will offer an extensive collection of books, three times the volume of its predecessor, per CNA.

Eslite, Taiwan's largest bookstore chain, will host a promotional event for the Songyan store while it undergoes renovations for its grand reopening. Leading up to Jan. 20, the Nanxi store near the MRT Zhongshan Station will remain open 24/7 for 28 days, starting on Christmas Eve.

The "Sleepless in Nanxi" initiative will feature classic film screenings, including Back to the Future and the Three Colours trilogy, along with a DJ show by Minelectro Inc. on Dec. 24, Eslite said in a Facebook post.

The much-anticipated reopening of Eslite Songyan will coincide with an exhibition showcasing Japanese washi masking tape by Kamoi Kakoshi, which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023.

Furthermore, the Songyan store will introduce three distinct coffee shop brands: Ten Thousand Coffee, ComeTrue CAFÉ, and eslite café. In addition to an extensive book collection, the Songyan store will also house a record shop, stationery shop, cooking studio, and various other spaces, creating a vibrant and diverse cultural hub.
