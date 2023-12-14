Alexa
DPP running mate lauds Taiwan's 'cat warrior' diplomacy

Hsiao Bi-khim says Taiwan cannot be forced to do what it does not want to do

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/14 16:49
Democratic Progressive Party vice presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim.

Democratic Progressive Party vice presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is pursuing “cat warrior diplomacy” to counter China's "wolf warrior" tactics, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said in a recent interview with The Economist.

Cats can find balance in complex situations, Hsiao said. She emphasized the independence of felines, saying that much like Taiwan, they cannot be forced to do what they don’t want to do. Taiwanese can be warm and cute, but don’t mess with us, she added.

The former envoy to the U.S. emphasized that the DPP's governance in the future will bring stability, responsibility, and a commitment to problem-solving.

Regarding cross-strait affairs, Hsiao said the DPP’s position was to maintain the status quo and highlight its past efforts to avoid unnecessary provocation while safeguarding Taiwan's sovereignty and cross-strait peace. This pragmatic approach is the best way to maintain Taiwan's status, as it aligns with the expectations of the majority of Taiwanese and garners more support from international friends and allies, she said.

Hsiao said that if DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) wins the election on Jan. 13, Taiwan will continue to build partnerships with international allies and strengthen deterrence.

During a talk at National Chengchi University on Tuesday (Dec. 12), Hsiao listed three advantages of voting for the DPP:

  1. The accumulated experience of herself and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te
  2. Lai’s higher satisfaction rate during his tenure as Tainan mayor compared to the other two candidates’ mayorships
  3. And the DPP's more impressive achievements over the past eight years compared to the Kuomintang’s preceding eight years.

She pledged to garner more global support for Taiwan based on maintaining the regional status quo.
Taiwan election
cat warrior diplomacy
Hsiao Bi-khim
cat warrior
DPP
Lai Ching-te

