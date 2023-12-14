North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market Upcoming Trends, Size, Prominent Players, Revenue, Share and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The North America & Europe PMMA Resin market held a market value of USD 1,796.74 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2,877.01 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% from 2022 to 2030. Approximately, 479.33 million units of PMMA Resin were sold in 2021.

PMMA stands for polymethyl methacrylate and it is a transparent thermoplastic. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand of pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) in electronic devices. Furthermore, increasing application of PMMA resins in medical field is also estimated to fuel the market growth. Also, emergence of bio-based PMMA are providing opportunities to market players for growth in the market.

The “North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Despite the driving factors, availability of low cost substitutes and negative impact on the environment are anticipated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for PMMA resin for medical applications experienced a positive growth due to high demand for medical and healthcare goods during the pandemic.

RTP Company, The Ensinger Group, Accella Polyurethane Systems LLC, Clax Italia, Dow Chemicals, BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Asia Form Pioneers, Evonik Industries AG, Ineos Nova, and Other Prominent Players

Here are key areas that could be covered in a report on the “North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market”:

Market Overview:

Market Size and Growth:

Market Segmentation:

Key Players and Competition:

Drivers and Challenges:

Regional Analysis:

Application Analysis:

Technology Trends:

Regulatory Landscape:

Market Challenges and Opportunities:

Future Outlook:

Including these areas will offer a comprehensive understanding of the PMMA resin market in North America and Europe, catering to the needs of stakeholders, investors, manufacturers, and suppliers in the industry.

The North America & Europe PMMA Resin market is segmented into form, grade, and application.

By Form,

? Extruded Sheet

? Cast Acrylic Sheet

? Pellets

? Beads

? Others

The extruded sheet segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of over 45% owing to its various advantages, such as good surface quality, clarity, easy maintenance, colour range, easy fabrication, and easy maintenance, among others. The cast acrylic sheet segment?s market size is approximately 18% of the extruded sheet?s market size in 2021 and this share is estimated to reach 22% by 2030.

By Grade,

? General Purpose Grade

? Optical Grade

? High Impact Grade

? Heat Resistance Grade

The general purpose grade segment?s volume is anticipated to witness the growth rate of 6.9% over the forecast period owing to its various application areas. The high impact grade?s volume is estimated to surpass 200 million tonnes by 2029

By Application,

? Signs & Displays

o Signage

o Display boards

o Point of sale boards

? Construction

o Barriers

? Shatterproof Glass

? Noise Barriers

o Flooring

? PMMA resin flooring

? High-end decorative flooring

o Paints & Coatings

? Automotive

o Body Parts

? Lamp Covers

? Interior and Exterior Trim

o Accessories

? Windshields

? Sun Visor

? Electronics

o Touch screen (Mobile Phones, Tablets)

o Mobile Phone Lenses

o Cover panels

o LCD screens

? Lighting fixtures

o Light guide panels

o Solar equipment

? Medical

o Bone Cement

o Dental Prosthetics and Artificial Teeth

? Others

