High K and Ald/Cvd Metal Precursors Market Overview 2023 Industry Size and Growth Analysis up to 2032

High k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market

The global high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market, valued at US$ 531 million in 2021, is poised for robust growth, with projections indicating an ascent to US$ 924.58 million by 2030. This growth is anticipated at a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Revolutionizing Thin Film Deposition: ALD/CVD

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) stands as a pivotal technique for depositing various thin films, encompassing carbides, amorphous metals, oxides, intermetallic compounds, inorganic polymers, and nitrides. The process involves depositing a solid on a heated surface through a chemical reaction in the vapor phase. Precursors for CVD of metal oxides are categorized into inorganic, metal-organics, and organometallic compounds.

Factors Driving Market Growth

1. Surge in Nanotechnology Demand

The escalating demand for nanotechnology applications, especially in next-gen products like lighting, display technology, and biological imaging, is a key driver for the global high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market. The rapidly growing electronics industry further contributes to market expansion.

2. Investments in Nanotechnology

Growing investments in nanotechnology, exemplified by the substantial investment of nearly US$ 1.4 billion in the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) in the United States, are expected to propel market growth.

3. Technological Advancements

Ongoing advancements in the high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market, such as the introduction of the all-encompassing thin film controller Eon-ID by Colnatec in 2014, are poised to benefit the market.

4. Regional Dominance of Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific market is forecasted to exhibit the highest growth, driven by the rapidly expanding semiconductor industry in the region. An advanced packaging base and a large LED chip maker foundry further contribute to Asia-Pacific’s dominance in the high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant adverse impact on the global high k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market. The industry witnessed a substantial drop in revenue due to operational halts, shifting government preferences to healthcare, and disruptions in the electronics industry.

Key Market Competitors

Air Liquide

Dow Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Merck Group

Nanmat Technology Co. Ltd.

Praxair Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc.

TSI Incorporated

JSR Corp.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

1. Technology

Interconnect

Capacitors

Gates

2. Application

Semiconductor

Non-Semiconductor

Regional Breakdown

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



