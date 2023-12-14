Tow Prepreg Market Share, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Demand, Overview and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global tow prepreg market held a market value of USD 290.9 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 438.8 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027. Around 54,632.5 tons of tow prepreg was sold in 2021.

The market is expected to be driven by the advantages over wet-winding process and increasing demand from emerging economies. Furthermore, increasing use of tow prepreg in the automotive and aerospace industry are also estimated to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, high processing and manufacturing cost are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was negatively impacted due to the closure of the end-use industries.

The “Tow Prepreg Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing use of tow prepreg in the automotive and aerospace industry

Aerospace and automotive sectors are amongst the largest consumers of tow prepreg. Tow prepreg help in increasing the fuel efficiency and decrease the weight. It also provides high strength-to-weight capability, which allows highly aerodynamic and structural designs. Therefore, growing usage of tow prepreg in the aerospace and automotive industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

TEIJIN Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, SGL Carbon, TCR Composites, Inc., ENEOS Holdings, Inc., PORCHER Industries, Hexcel Corporation, Red Composites Ltd., Toray Group, and Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd., among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Segments Overview

The global tow prepreg market is segmented into resin type, fiber type, application,, and end user.

By Resin Type,

? Epoxy

? Phenolic

? Others

The epoxy segment is estimated to account for a market size of USD 200 million by 2026 owing to the rising demand of epoxy resin for pressure vessels. Furthermore, phenolic segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of about 7.8% over the projected period owing to their increasing usage in various industries.

By Fiber Type,

? Carbon

? Glass

The glass segment is estimated to generate a revenue of USD 150 million in 2021 owing to its good durability, thermal conductivity, chemical resistance, as well as dimensional stability. Carbon segment is also expected to witness significant growth owing to its low weight, low thermal expansion, and high tensile strength.

By Application,

? Pressure Vessel

? Oxygen Cylinder

? Others

The pressure vessel segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate of about 7.4% over the projected period owing to the rising demand of pressure vessels in the oil and gas industry.

By End User,

? Aerospace and Defense

? Automotive and Transportation

? Sports and Recreational

? Oil and Gas

? Others

The oil and gas segment is estimated to account for a market share of over 25% in 2021 owing to the growing usage of tow prepreg in the industry. Moreover, the automotive and transportation segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 7.6% over the forecast period owing to the better fuel efficiency provided by tow prepreg, which is a vital aspect of the automotive industry.

