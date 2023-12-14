Gait Rehabilitation System Market Insights, Competitive Analysis, and Trend Forecast up to 2032

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2023-2032] on the Gait Rehabilitation System Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 100+ pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more. Ask For Free Sample Report

Global Gait Rehabilitation System Market Size and Growth:

The global gait rehabilitation system market size was US$ 136.8 billion in 2021. The global gait rehabilitation system market is forecast to grow to US$ 225.8 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The gait rehabilitation system is highly used to provide physical therapy interventions with a robotic approach. This physical therapy intends to improve functional ambulation and offer efficient training. These systems are a significant component of the therapy offered to patients suffering from movement disorders of the lower extremities.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing number of cases related to stroke and neurological disorders are driving the growth of the global gait rehabilitation system market. In addition, growing technological advancements by prominent players are forecast to surge the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population is increasing the cases of neurological disorders, which is contributing to the market growth.

The growing adoption of gait rehabilitation systems in nutraceutical industries will benefit the market during the forecast period. In addition, the market will witness favorable opportunities due to growing investments by major market players in capsule manufacturing plants.

Increasing healthcare expenditure is forecast to fuel the growth of the global gait rehabilitation system market. Governments of various countries are increasing healthcare expenditure and investing highly in order to offer superior quality services. Therefore, the adoption of gait rehabilitation systems is likely to accelerate globally.

The high cost of the gait rehabilitation system may hamper the overall market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The gait rehabilitation systems market suffered significant losses at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis because of supply chain disruptions and lockdown restrictions imposed in most countries. COVID-19 has had a significant negative impact on the gait rehabilitation systems market. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has deprived patients of taking neurological treatments. Moreover, self-rehabilitation became a progressive trend as people were not allowed to visit hospitals without COVID-19 tests.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to have maximum contribution in the global gait rehabilitation system market due to the growing penetration of advanced technologies. In addition, high healthcare expenditure and growing government initiatives to offer efficient healthcare services are likely to drive the regional market growth. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of strokes, mostly among the geriatric population, is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, growing product launches and R&D Activities will fuel the growth of the regional gait rehabilitation system market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Lonza

Pacific BioLabs

Charles River

Merck

Eurofins

Medicilon

GenScript

BioMrieux/Hyglos

Accugen Labs

Fujifilm

Steris

Nelson Laboratories

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global gait rehabilitation system market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, and Region.

By Product

Mechanical Type

Computer-aided

Others

By End-User

Hospital

Clinic

Rehabilitation Center

Other

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

