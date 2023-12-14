India Medical Gloves Market, Revenue, Price, Industry Share, Growth Rate, Upcoming Trends and Forecast to 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

India Medical Gloves Registers Unwavering Growth: Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.4% by 2028

India medical gloves market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing prevalence of various infectious and chronic diseases and rising demand for diagnostic tests. Additionally, the rising demand for various surgical procedures, especially due to flourishing medical tourism in the country, is also pushing the market towards growth.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR275

A recent study, conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean, revealed that the India medical gloves market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The growth of the India medical gloves market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of various infectious and chronic diseases and rising demand for diagnostic tests. Furthermore, the growing demand for various surgical procedures, especially due to flourishing medical tourism in the country, is also propelling the market forward. Further, as a result of the sudden COVID-19 outbreaks in India, the demand for medical gloves increased in order to adhere to strict restrictions on the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent the cross-contamination of the coronavirus among doctors and frontline healthcare workers. Nevertheless, rising concerns regarding medical waste generated by disposable medical gloves may limit its market growth.

Rising Demand for Disposable Gloves Driving the India Medical Gloves Market

Based on usage, the India medical gloves market is grouped into disposable and reusable segments. Because disposable medical gloves can only be used once or a few times and must be disposed of immediately, they have the largest market share. This ensures that the gloves in use are free of contamination. The demand for disposable medical gloves witnessed a sharp surge during the COVID-19 period. However, the reusable medical glove segment is also growing at the fastest rate due to the increasing concern surrounding medical waste and its negative impact on the environment. Reusable medical gloves are thus highly recommended with proper sanitization.

Surging Demand for Medical Gloves in Hospitals Propelling the Overall Market Growth

Based on end-users, the India medical gloves market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers, rehabilitation centers, and others. The hospital segment dominates the market because of the large number of patients approaching hospitals for diagnosis of various diseases and treatment purposes. In addition, the rising number of COVID-19 patients requiring inpatient treatment, as well as the significant danger of the cross-contamination of the virus, increased the demand for medical gloves in hospitals. Apart from hospitals, diagnostic centers are also anticipated to emerge as the major end-user of medical gloves due to the establishment of coronavirus testing centers in different parts of the country.

India Medical Gloves Market – By Form

Based on forms, the India medical gloves market is segmented into powdered and powder-free. The powder-free segment holds the largest market share as they are considered stronger compared to the powdered ones. Powdered gloves containing corn starch carry the risk of getting into tissues, mainly during the surgeries, which can affect the healing process. Furthermore, powder-free medical gloves are also skin-friendly and do not cause allergies caused by latex proteins. As a result, medical professionals most prominently use powdered-free gloves only, which drives the growth of the segment.

India Medical Gloves Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the India medical gloves market is segmented into North India, South India, East India, and West India. South India dominated the India medical gloves market in 2021. Following South India, Western India also covers a substantial share in the market. Maharashtra tops the list of highest COVID-19 affected cases in India with an aggregate of around 66.6 lakh cases as of December 2021. As a result, the demand for medical gloves spiked, driving the overall market growth. However, North India is also emerging as a potential market for medical gloves with increasing investment in the region’s public healthcare system.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR275

Impact of COVID-19 on India Medical Gloves Market

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country initially negatively impacted the India medical gloves market. Healthcare facilities faced a severe shortage of medical-grade gloves as the demand for gloves for frontline healthcare workers exceeded the supply, resulting in a huge demand and supply gap. However, the manufacturers quickly recovered from this slump as they expanded their manufacturing capacities to meet the growing demand for medical gloves in the domestic market. Additionally, government investments and private donations of medical gloves to the healthcare system also contributed to the growth of Indias medical gloves market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Product Type

Examination

Surgical

Chemotherapy

By Form

Powered

Powder-Free

By Usage

Disposable

Reusable

By Raw Material

Latex

Nitrile Rubber

Vinyl Rubber

Polyisoprene

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR275

India Medical Gloves Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the India medical gloves market are Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., RFB Latex Limited, Safeshield India Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Amazing Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., JIT & JIT Gloves., Amigo Surgi-care Pvt. Ltd., Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd., Nulife, Primus Gloves Pvt. Ltd., and other prominent players.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Report Overview Global Growth Trends Competition Landscape among Key Players Data Segmentation Market Analysis by Region a. North America b. Europe c. Asia-Pacific d. Latin America e. Middle East & Africa Key Players Profiles and Market Analysis Analysts’ Viewpoints and Conclusions Appendix

Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR275