Food Traceability Market Trends and Forecast: Exploring Opportunities up to 2032

Market Size and Growth:

The global food traceability market size was US$ 14.5 billion in 2021. The global food traceability market is forecast to grow to US$ 28.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Food traceability is a device used to detect the potential harm associated with food and food-producing animals. The device is used to ensure food safety. Thus, the important applications of the device are likely to fuel the growth of the global food traceability market.

Food traceability is highly used to avoid the transmission of disease from animals to humans. It is also used to detect the presence of chemicals and control it above fixed limits. As a result, it will surge the growth of the food traceability market.

Rising urbanization and growing demand for food products will accelerate the growth of the global food traceability market.

Growing partnerships and launches in the industry will escalate the growth of the global food traceability market. For instance, in April 2018, Cognex Corporation unveiled the DataMan 470 series of fixed-mount barcode readers. It aims to offer the fastest and most powerful reader. In addition, in October 2016, Zebra Technologies Corporation inked a partnership with Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions and ARM. This deal aims to offer a next-generation food safety solution to consumers.

High costs associated with food traceability technology may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, the surging rate of food retailers, food manufacturers, and warehouses will benefit the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The onset of the pandemic surged the demand for foods products. Thus, the global food traceability market witnessed a mild impact, majorly during the initial phase. The demand for efficient, high-quality food items remained the same throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the contribution of NGOs and governments further amplified the growth of the global food traceability market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific food traceability market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the growing demand for food traceability technology in emerging economies like China and India. In addition, a growing number of food retailers, food manufacturers, and warehouse/pack farms will contribute to the growth of the market. QR codes on food items also help retailers ensure the high nutritional content in the food. Moreover, stringent regulations by government bodies will surge the growth of the regional market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cognex Corporation

CH Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

SGS SA

Zebra Technologies Corporation

MASS Group Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global food traceability market segmentation focuses on Equipment, Technology, Application, End-Users, and Region.

By Equipment Outlook

PDA with GPS

Thermal Printers

2D & 1D Scanners

Tags & Labels

Sensors

Others

By Technology Outlook

RFID/RTLS

GPS

Barcode

Infrared

Biometrics

By Application Outlook

Meat & Livestock

Fresh Produce & Seeds

Dairy

Beverages

Fisheries

Others

By End-Users Outlook

Food Manufacturers

Warehouse/Pack Farms

Food Retailers

Defense & Security Departments

Other Government Departments

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

