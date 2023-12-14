Flavonoid Market Anticipating Significant Expansion in the Coming Years

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2023-2032] on the Flavonoid Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 100+ pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more. Ask For Free Sample Report

Market Size and Growth:

The global flavonoid market size was US$ 1,711 million in 2021. The global flavonoid market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,900 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Flavonoid is a type of polyphenol found in plants that possess antioxidant properties. The pigments or colors in vegetables, fruits, and flowers are largely due to flavonoids. Isoflavones, anthocyanin, and other flavonoid products are commonly synthesized for industrial use. In addition, it is also generally used to treat cardiovascular disorders, cancer, arthritis, obesity, hypertension, and other illnesses.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for novel pharmaceuticals is driving the growth of the global flavonoid market. In addition, increasing awareness regarding health and natural products will fuel the growth of the global flavonoid market.

Flavonoids have a number of promising biochemical and antioxidant qualities, which help cure cancer, Alzheimer’s disease (AD), atherosclerosis, and others. All of these factors are forecast to contribute to the growth of the global flavonoid market.

Flavonoids find their applications in a variety of other industries, such as nutraceuticals and food and beverage. Thus, the demand for flavonoids is likely to rise during the study period. Furthermore, increasing inclination towards convenience foods, including frozen, dried, and canned foods, are likely to offer ample growth opportunities for the global flavonoid market.

Growing urbanization and rising working population are likely to benefit the global flavonoid market.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the highest market share in the global flavonoid market. The growth of this region is attributed to the increasing consumption of flavonoids as a supplement. In addition, the increasing cases of disorders like excessive cholesterol, high blood pressure, coronary heart disease, atherosclerosis, and congestive heart failure are likely to create potential scope for the flavonoid market. In addition, the increasing demand for frozen food in the region will surge the growth of the flavonoid market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the global flavonoid market. The demand for novel pharmaceuticals increased abruptly, which fueled the growth of the global flavonoid market. In addition, the inclination towards frozen foods also grew. As a result, the global flavonoid market witnessed significant growth opportunities due to the pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

Cayman Chemical Company

Foodchem International Corporation

INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc.

Extrasynthese

Toroma Organics Ltd

Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

Organic Herb Inc.

Phytocompounds

Indena S.p.A

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global flavonoid market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Global Flavonoid Market, By Type:

Anthocyanins

Flavones

Anthoxanthins

Flavanones

Isoflavones

Chalcones

Global Flavonoid Market, By Application:

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed

Global Flavonoid Market, By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

