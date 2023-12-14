China and Japan Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook, Size, Prominent Players, Share, Challenges and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The China and Japan specialty chemicals market captured a market value of USD 257.52 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 451.96 billion by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period.

The increasing repair and maintenance activities in construction field, coupled with the rising demand from end use industries, such as automotive, cosmetics, semiconductors, is substantially fueling the growth rate of the specialty chemicals industry in China and Japan.

Moreover, the rising technological advances created by companies operating in the market creates lucrative opportunities for the market to grow in the forecast period. In contrast, the fluctuating and varying cost of raw materials and their availability is hindering the growth rate of the specialty chemicals in China and Japan.

The “China and Japan Specialty Chemicals Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand of construction chemicals

The demand for construction chemicals highly depends on new constructions coupled with its maintenance and repair activities. The demand for such specialty chemicals is chiefly driven by the increasing requirements for infrastructure and housing. The demand for specialty chemicals is driven by consumer awareness and the need for long-lasting and aesthetic civil structure. Such increasing demand fuels the growth rate of specialty chemicals market.

KPMG, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Specialty Chemicals Ltd., Wanhua Chemical, Sinopec, Rongsheng Petrochemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Clariant AG, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Akzo Nobel N. V., LOTTE Fine Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals Inc. among others.

Introduction to the specialty chemicals market in China and Japan, highlighting its significance, key characteristics, and contributions to various industries. Market Size and Growth: Analysis of the current market size of specialty chemicals in China and Japan, historical growth trends, and future growth projections in terms of value and volume.

Market Drivers and Challenges: Identification and analysis of factors driving the demand for specialty chemicals in China and Japan, such as technological advancements, innovation, economic growth, industry trends, and challenges including regulatory constraints, environmental concerns, and raw material availability.

Segments Overview

The China and Japan specialty chemicals market is segmented into type, functional specialty, and end use industry.

By Type,

? Construction Chemicals

? Cosmetic/ Personal Care Chemicals

? Electronic Chemicals

? Semiconductors and IC process chemicals

? Printed circuit board chemicals

? Semiconductor packaging materials

? Food Additives

? Feed Additives

? Institutional & Industrial Cleaners

? Lubricating Oil Additives

? Mining Chemicals

? Nutraceutical Ingredients

? Oilfield Chemicals

? Pharmaceutical Additives

? Plastic Additives

? Printing Inks

? Rubber Processing Chemicals

? Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals

? Synthetic Lubricants

? Textile Chemicals

? Water Treatment Chemicals

The electronic chemicals segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a growth rate of 8.8% during the projected period. The plastic additives segment is projected to hold an opportunity of USD 12.1 billion during the period of 2022 to 2030. Moreover, the water treatment chemicals segment is estimated to cross the market value of USD 30 billion by 2028. Furthermore, the institutional and industrial cleaners segment volume is projected to cross the mark of 25 million tons by 2028.

By Functional Specialty,

? Antioxidants

? Biocides

? Catalyst

o Petroleum refining and chemical process catalysts

o Emission control catalysts

o Corrosion inhibitors

? Flame Retardants

? Flavors and Fragrances

? Specialty Adhesives and Sealants

? Specialty Coatings

o High-performance anticorrosion coatings

o Thermosetting powder coatings

o Radiation-curable coatings

? Specialty Polymers

o Engineering thermoplastics

o Specialty films

o High-performance thermoplastics

? Surfactants

? Water-soluble Polymers

The specialty adhesives and sealants segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 8.35% during the forecast period. The specialty polymers segment held the largest market share of over 50%. On the basis of catalyst segment, the emission control catalysts sub-segment held the largest market share of more than 75% among all catalyst in 2021.

By End Use Industry,

? Automotive

? Chemical production

? Construction

? Electronics

? Fibers and textiles

? Food

? Household and personal care products

? Mining

? Paper

? Thermoplastics

The construction segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.29%, whereas the electronics segment is projected to generate two-fold revenues during 2019 to 2030. The automotive segment held the largest market share of more than 15% in 2021 owing to the extensive use of specialty chemicals in automotive field.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

