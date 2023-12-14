Solvents Market Demand, Share, Size, Industry Trends, Growth Status and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global Solvents market held a market value of USD 26 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 49.6 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030. Around 27.4 MMT of Solvents was sold in 2021.

Solvents are substances which dissolve a solute and result into a solution. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand of bio & green solvents, growing demand from agriculture sector, and rising demand of solvents from key application segments amid COVID-19. Furthermore, increasing demand for safe, effective, & eco-friendly products among customers and rising application of adhesives & sealants among various industries are also estimated to fuel the market growth.

The “Solvents Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand of bio & green solvents

Bio and green solvents are environmentally friendly solvents or bio solvents. These are derived from the processing of agricultural crops. Solvents are increasingly being used in various industries, such as engineering, pharmaceuticals, printing, and construction, among others. Owing to environmental sustainability and human health, scientists started developing green or bio based solvents. They are also known as agrochemicals. Their demand is increasing as a replacement for crude-oil based solvents. Hence, increasing demand of bio and green solvents are expected to fuel the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

Celanese Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., Dow Chemicals, Solvay SA, BASF SE, INEOS AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Indorama Ventures Limited, Sasol Solvents, Maruzen Petrochemicals, and Other Prominent Players

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key areas that could be covered in a report on the “Solvents Market”:

Market Overview: Introduction to the solvents market, outlining the definition of solvents, their types, and their widespread applications across various industries.

Market Segmentation: Segmentation based on types of solvents (hydrocarbons, oxygenated solvents, halogenated solvents, etc.), applications (paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, adhesives, cleaning agents, agrochemicals, etc.), and end-user industries.

Product Analysis: Detailed analysis of various types of solvents available in the market, including their chemical properties, applications, usage trends, and technological advancements in solvent formulations.

Applications in Industries: Comprehensive exploration of solvent applications in industries such as paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, adhesives, printing inks, agrochemicals, cosmetics, and others, outlining specific requirements and growth prospects.

Regulatory Framework: Overview of regulatory standards, safety regulations, environmental policies, VOC (volatile organic compound) regulations, and certifications impacting the production, handling, and usage of solvents globally or in key markets.

Technological Innovations: Examination of technological advancements, innovations, and R&D activities in solvent production, recycling, waste management, and development of eco-friendly solvents.

Regional Analysis: Insights into regional markets and their contributions to the global solvent industry, examining consumption patterns, regulatory frameworks, trade dynamics, and market trends in different geographical areas.

Incorporating these areas will provide a comprehensive understanding of the solvents market, catering to the needs of stakeholders, investors, manufacturers, and suppliers involved in the chemical and allied industries.

Segments Overview

The global Solvents market is segmented into type, application, and source.

By Type,

? Hydrocarbons

? Alcohols

? Ketones

? Esters

? Chlorinated

? Glycol Ethers

? Other Solvents

The alcohols segment is estimated to account for the highest share of 40% in 2021 owing to the rising demand for methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, and n-butanol for a range of applications. The hydrocarbons segment is expected to record a 2 times growth during 2020 to 2030 owing to its organic properties.

By Application,

? Paints & Coatings

? Pharmaceuticals

? Adhesives and Cosmetics

? Rubber & Polymer

? Personal Care

? Agricultural Chemicals

? Metal Cleaning

? Printing Inks

The paints and coatings segment is expected to hold the largest market share of over 45% in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for water-based paints and coatings as well as powder coatings. The pharmaceuticals industry is estimated to surpass a market value of around USD 5 billion by 2025 owing to the growing use of solvents in the pharmaceutical drug manufacturing process. The adhesives and cosmetics segment is anticipated to register a 5 times growth during 2020 to 2030 owing to the rapidly growing cosmetics and adhesives industry.

By Source,

? Petrochemical-Based

? Bio and Green

The petrochemical-based segment is anticipated to hold more than 90% of the market share in 2021 owing to the large product portfolio of petrochemical-based solvents available in the market. The bio and green segment is expected to grow at significant rates owing to the growing awareness regarding usage of eco-friendly products.

REASION TO BUY

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

Business Strategy Guidance: By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

Insightful Recommendations: The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

Business Expansion Planning: For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

In-depth Market Analysis: By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

Empowering Decision-Making: Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

