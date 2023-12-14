Hyaluronic Acid Market Upcoming Trends, Size, Key Players, Revenue, Share, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global hyaluronic acid market apprehended a market value of USD 7.94 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 20.01 billion by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 11.53% during the forecast period. Moreover, the global hyaluronic acid market volume was 2,156.23 metric tons in 2021.

The hyaluronic acid business is likely to grow at a considerable rate owing to the increasing demand at the supply end for anti-aging products, as well as aesthetic therapies. Moreover, the rising preference rates and applications of hyaluronic acid products in dry eye and osteoarthritis management fuels the growth rate of the market significantly.

The “Hyaluronic Acid Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The growing strategic moves by the key players is boosting the market growth. For instance, in February 2017, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an expanded 26-week efficacy claim for its single-injection viscosupplement Gel-One Cross-linked Hyaluronate for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis.

On the other hand, the hyaluronic acid market is projected to get hampered by the high costs associated with the products. Moreover, the side effects and the gray market is estimated to create a level of uncertainty in the marketspace.

Here are key areas that could be covered in a report on the “Hyaluronic Acid Market”:

Analysis of the current market size of hyaluronic acid, historical growth trends, and future growth projections in terms of value and volume.

Examination of major companies involved in the production, distribution, and application of hyaluronic acid, their market shares, product portfolios, strategies, recent developments, mergers, acquisitions, and competitive landscape.

Comprehensive exploration of hyaluronic acid applications in healthcare (joint health, ophthalmic surgery, wound healing, plastic surgery), cosmetics (skincare, anti-aging products), and pharmaceuticals (drug delivery systems, eye drops), outlining specific requirements and growth prospects.

Overview of regulatory standards, safety regulations, FDA approvals, and certifications impacting the production, usage, and marketing of hyaluronic acid-based products in various industries.

Analysis of current trends in the hyaluronic acid market, emerging opportunities, new applications, and advancements affecting the industry.

Understanding consumer preferences, purchasing behavior, and factors influencing buying decisions regarding hyaluronic acid-based products in healthcare and cosmetics. Future Outlook: Forecasting future trends, market opportunities, challenges, and potential growth areas in the hyaluronic acid market, considering technological advancements, market dynamics, and evolving consumer needs.

Incorporating these areas will provide a comprehensive understanding of the hyaluronic acid market, catering to the needs of stakeholders, investors, manufacturers, and suppliers operating in healthcare, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and related industries.

Segments Overview

The global hyaluronic acid market is segmented into product, grade, formulation, application, distribution channel, and use.

By Product,

? Pills

? Liquid

? Injection

o Single Cycle Injection

o Three Cycle Injection

o Five Cycle Injection

? Powder

? Others

The injection segment is expected to be the highest revenue generation segment with USD 8.30 million by 2030. Based on the injection segment, the three cycle injection held the largest market share in 2022. The powder segment is projected to grow at the highest rate of 12.84% over the forecast period.

By Grade,

? Medical Grade

? Food Grade

? Cosmetic Grade

The medical grade segment held the largest market share in 2021 over 45%, whereas the cosmetic grade segment grew highest with a rate of 12.16% over the anticipated period.

By Formulation,

? HA + Lidocaine

? HA

The HA + Lidocaine is projected to hold an opportunity of USD 7.7 billion owing to the rising usage of HA+ lidocaine formulations in most of the hyaluronic acid products.

By Application,

? Aesthetics

? Osteoarthristis

? Pharmaceutical API

? Cosmetics

? Dietary Supplement

? Opthalmology

? Others

The osteoarthristis segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The osteoarthritis segment is expected to hold a CAGR of 9.88% in terms of the market volume over the forecast period. The pharmaceutical API is estimated to cross a mark of USD one billion revenue by 2023. Moreover, the cosmetics segment is projected to hold the highest volume worth 1,473.10 metric tons by 2030.

By Distribution Channel,

? Hospitals

? Specialty Clinics

? Retail Pharmacies

? Online Pharmacies

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospitals segment held the largest market share of over 35% in 2022, whereas the online pharmacies segment grew at a highest growth rate of 12.81%.

By Use,

? Medical Use

o Dermatology Clinics

o Cosmetic Surgery Centers

o Pharmaceutical Industry

? Non-Medical Use

o Food Industry

o Personal Care

The non-medical use segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.79% owing to the rapid applications of hyaluronic acid in personal care aesthetics and food marketspace.

