Field Device Management Market Analysis Study: Examining the Factors Driving Enormous Growth

Key Report Features:

Market Dynamics : Explore the market’s characteristics, size, and growth trajectory, including segmentation and regional breakdowns.

: Explore the market’s characteristics, size, and growth trajectory, including segmentation and regional breakdowns. Competitive Landscape : Gain a comprehensive view of the industry’s competitive scenario, market shares, and strategic trends.

: Gain a comprehensive view of the industry’s competitive scenario, market shares, and strategic trends. Post-COVID-19 Impact : Our report provides a thorough pre-and post-COVID-19 outbreak analysis, outlining the market’s current situation by region.

: Our report provides a thorough pre-and post-COVID-19 outbreak analysis, outlining the market’s current situation by region. Market Definition : Understand the market’s scope, defining factors, and regional opportunities.

: Understand the market’s scope, defining factors, and regional opportunities. Sales and Revenue Analysis : Get insights into regional market opportunities and assess sales and revenue distribution by region.

: Get insights into regional market opportunities and assess sales and revenue distribution by region. Manufacturing Cost Analysis : Explore the industrial chain, assess manufacturing costs, and understand key factors influencing market dynamics.

: Explore the industrial chain, assess manufacturing costs, and understand key factors influencing market dynamics. Market Effect Factors Analysis : Dive into factors affecting the market, influencing trends, and shaping the post-COVID-19 landscape.

: Dive into factors affecting the market, influencing trends, and shaping the post-COVID-19 landscape. Forecasting: Benefit from Field Device Management Market size forecasts, utilizing market data, graphs, statistics, tables, and visual representations for enhanced business intelligence.

Market Size and Growth

The global field device management market size was US$ 1.31 billion in 2021. The global field device management market is forecast to grow to US$ 2.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Field device management allows easy maintenance and operation of numerous systems. The field device management industry has benefited from technological advancements, particularly in the Internet of Things.

Factors Influencing the Market

The expansion of the global field device management industry is attributed to the rising shift from traditional to automated and smart technologies. Companies are adopting digitalized solutions because they help businesses to develop products faster and launch smart technology-enabled innovations.

Field management devices enable consumers to remotely install, commission, maintain and diagnose field devices via a secure and user-friendly unified interface. As a result, it will allow the inclusion of all relevant equipment’s data and status in real-time. Furthermore, it will also reduce the need for numerous technological resources, which will drive the market forward.

The numerous steps taken by Field Device Management vendors and partnerships are likely to benefit the overall market. Yokogawa Electric inked a partnership with MetaMoJi Corporation in November 2019. The partnership aims to develop the SensPlus Note and offer a low-cost solution for digitizing plant data via mobile devices.

Growing awareness about the benefits of cloud infrastructure will fuel market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing investments will accelerate the market growth during the study period.

In order to implement Industry 4.0 and promote full automation in their sectors, automation companies are focusing their efforts on the development of IIoT applications. In addition, the growing trend of the smart factory will offer ample growth opportunities for market growth. On the contrary, a shortage of skilled laborers may limit the market growth during the study period.

The growing number of product launches will benefit the field device management market during the forecast period. Siemens unveiled its Simatic ET 200eco PN in December 2019.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global field device management market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing digitalization and rising trend of the smart factory. In addition, the presence of prominent players will contribute to the growth of the field device management market in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the field device management market was relatively mild compared to other industries. Since all the government and regulatory authorities have forced both public and private organizations to work remotely and maintain social distancing, digital business has increased. Thus, the demand for digitalization increased rapidly across all verticals.

Competitors in the Market

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International, Inc.

ABB Group

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Azbil Corporation.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Component Outlook

Solution

Hardware

By Type Outlook

On-Premise

Cloud

By Industry Outlook

Process Industries

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Discrete Industry

Automotive

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Our Field Device Management Market Report is divided into several chapters to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Chapter 1 includes the scope of the report, research methodology, and other relevant information regarding the report’s contents.

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary, including the global Field Device Management market size, sales and revenue, and compound annual growth rate (CAGR). It also includes the Field Device Management market size by region, type, and application, historical data from 2018 to 2023, and a forecast until 2032.

Chapter 3 focuses on Field Device Management sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 4 presents global Field Device Management sales and revenue by region and country. It provides country-specific data and market value analysis for regions including the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapters 5 through 8 delve deeper into the market, focusing on sales segments by country and type for each region including the Americas, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 9 analyzes current market trends, market forecasts, opportunities, and economic trends that may affect the future of the marketplace.

Chapter 10 examines the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market.

Chapter 11 explores sales channels, distributors, and customers.

Chapter 12 presents a world forecast review for geographic regions.

Chapter 13 analyzes key players in the market.

Chapter 14 provides research findings and a conclusion.

Our Field Device Management Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

