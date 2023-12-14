Field Device Management Market Analysis Study: Examining the Factors Driving Enormous Growth

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2023-2032] on the Field Device Management Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 100+ pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more. Ask For Free Sample Report
Market Size and Growth
The global field device management market size was US$ 1.31 billion in 2021. The global field device management market is forecast to grow to US$ 2.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Field device management allows easy maintenance and operation of numerous systems. The field device management industry has benefited from technological advancements, particularly in the Internet of Things.
Factors Influencing the Market
- The expansion of the global field device management industry is attributed to the rising shift from traditional to automated and smart technologies. Companies are adopting digitalized solutions because they help businesses to develop products faster and launch smart technology-enabled innovations.
- Field management devices enable consumers to remotely install, commission, maintain and diagnose field devices via a secure and user-friendly unified interface. As a result, it will allow the inclusion of all relevant equipment’s data and status in real-time. Furthermore, it will also reduce the need for numerous technological resources, which will drive the market forward.
- The numerous steps taken by Field Device Management vendors and partnerships are likely to benefit the overall market. Yokogawa Electric inked a partnership with MetaMoJi Corporation in November 2019. The partnership aims to develop the SensPlus Note and offer a low-cost solution for digitizing plant data via mobile devices.
- Growing awareness about the benefits of cloud infrastructure will fuel market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing investments will accelerate the market growth during the study period.
- In order to implement Industry 4.0 and promote full automation in their sectors, automation companies are focusing their efforts on the development of IIoT applications. In addition, the growing trend of the smart factory will offer ample growth opportunities for market growth. On the contrary, a shortage of skilled laborers may limit the market growth during the study period.
- The growing number of product launches will benefit the field device management market during the forecast period. Siemens unveiled its Simatic ET 200eco PN in December 2019.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global field device management market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing digitalization and rising trend of the smart factory. In addition, the presence of prominent players will contribute to the growth of the field device management market in the region.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the field device management market was relatively mild compared to other industries. Since all the government and regulatory authorities have forced both public and private organizations to work remotely and maintain social distancing, digital business has increased. Thus, the demand for digitalization increased rapidly across all verticals.
Competitors in the Market
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Siemens AG
Emerson Electric Co.
Honeywell International, Inc.
ABB Group
Schneider Electric SE
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Omron Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Azbil Corporation.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
By Component Outlook
Solution
Hardware
By Type Outlook
On-Premise
Cloud
By Industry Outlook
Process Industries
Energy & Utilities
Oil & Gas
Metals & Mining
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverages
Discrete Industry
Automotive
Manufacturing
Aerospace & Defense
Based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Our Field Device Management Market Report is divided into several chapters to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market.
Chapter 1 includes the scope of the report, research methodology, and other relevant information regarding the report’s contents.
Chapter 2 provides an executive summary, including the global Field Device Management market size, sales and revenue, and compound annual growth rate (CAGR). It also includes the Field Device Management market size by region, type, and application, historical data from 2018 to 2023, and a forecast until 2032.
Chapter 3 focuses on Field Device Management sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company from 2018 to 2023.
Chapter 4 presents global Field Device Management sales and revenue by region and country. It provides country-specific data and market value analysis for regions including the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Chapters 5 through 8 delve deeper into the market, focusing on sales segments by country and type for each region including the Americas, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.
Chapter 9 analyzes current market trends, market forecasts, opportunities, and economic trends that may affect the future of the marketplace.
Chapter 10 examines the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market.
Chapter 11 explores sales channels, distributors, and customers.
Chapter 12 presents a world forecast review for geographic regions.
Chapter 13 analyzes key players in the market.
Chapter 14 provides research findings and a conclusion.
Our Field Device Management Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.
