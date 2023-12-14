Polymer Emulsion Market Trends, Growth Statistics, Size, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global Polymer Emulsion market held a market value of USD 32,166.3 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 57,500.7 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. Approximately, 21,850.8 thousand metric tonnes of Polymer Emulsion were sold in 2021.

Polymer Emulsion are used for manufacturing of inks, adhesives, paints, drug delivery systems, coatings, cosmetics, films, gloves, and floor polish, among others. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for paints & coatings and rapid rise in paper & paperboards markets. Furthermore, growing awareness and demand for bio-based polymer emulsions is also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, volatile and high cost of raw materials are also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

The “Polymer Emulsion Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Growing awareness and demand for bio-based polymer emulsions

Bio-based polymer emulsions? demand is increasing owing to the rising awareness regarding eco-friendly and sustainable products. Also, growing demand for high-performance & durable biopolymers coupled with the rising government regulations & environmental concerns for reducing the dependency on the synthetic chemicals, which are negatively hampering the environment. Hence, the growing awareness and demand for bio-based polymer emulsions is also estimated to boost the market growth during the projected period.

KEY PLAYER

Arkema Group, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, DIC Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Synthomer Plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Toyobo Co., Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Trinseo, Wacker Chemie AG, and Other Prominent Players.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key areas that could be covered in a report on the “Polymer Emulsion Market”:

Introduction and Overview: Introduction to polymer emulsions, explaining their composition, properties, production methods, and their significance in various industries such as paints & coatings, adhesives, textiles, paper, and others.

Introduction to polymer emulsions, explaining their composition, properties, production methods, and their significance in various industries such as paints & coatings, adhesives, textiles, paper, and others. Market Size and Growth: Analysis of the current market size of polymer emulsions, historical growth trends, and future growth projections in terms of value and volume.

Analysis of the current market size of polymer emulsions, historical growth trends, and future growth projections in terms of value and volume. Market Segmentation: Segmentation based on types of polymer emulsions (acrylics, vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE), styrene-butadiene (SB), polyurethane, etc.), applications (paints, adhesives, textiles, paper, and more), and end-user industries.

Segmentation based on types of polymer emulsions (acrylics, vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE), styrene-butadiene (SB), polyurethane, etc.), applications (paints, adhesives, textiles, paper, and more), and end-user industries. Key Players and Competition: Examination of major companies involved in the production, distribution, and application of polymer emulsions, their market shares, product portfolios, strategies, recent developments, mergers, acquisitions, and competitive landscape.

Examination of major companies involved in the production, distribution, and application of polymer emulsions, their market shares, product portfolios, strategies, recent developments, mergers, acquisitions, and competitive landscape. Product Analysis: Detailed analysis of various types and formulations of polymer emulsions available in the market, including their characteristics, viscosity, stability, and specific applications in different industries.

Detailed analysis of various types and formulations of polymer emulsions available in the market, including their characteristics, viscosity, stability, and specific applications in different industries. Applications in Industries: Comprehensive exploration of polymer emulsion applications in paints & coatings (architectural, automotive, industrial), adhesives (paper, wood, packaging), textiles (finishing agents), paper (coatings), and other industries, outlining specific requirements and growth prospects.

Comprehensive exploration of polymer emulsion applications in paints & coatings (architectural, automotive, industrial), adhesives (paper, wood, packaging), textiles (finishing agents), paper (coatings), and other industries, outlining specific requirements and growth prospects. Market Drivers and Challenges: Identification and analysis of factors driving the demand for polymer emulsions, such as their eco-friendly nature, versatility, and performance advantages, and challenges including raw material price fluctuations, stringent regulations, and competition from alternatives.

Technological Innovations: Examination of technological advancements, innovations, and R&D activities in polymer emulsion formulations, manufacturing processes, and application methods.

Examination of technological advancements, innovations, and R&D activities in polymer emulsion formulations, manufacturing processes, and application methods. Market Trends and Opportunities: Analysis of current trends in the polymer emulsion market, emerging opportunities, market disruptions, and advancements affecting the industry.

Analysis of current trends in the polymer emulsion market, emerging opportunities, market disruptions, and advancements affecting the industry. Regional Analysis: Insights into regional markets and their contributions to the global polymer emulsion industry, examining consumption patterns, regulatory frameworks, trade dynamics, and market trends in different geographical areas.

Insights into regional markets and their contributions to the global polymer emulsion industry, examining consumption patterns, regulatory frameworks, trade dynamics, and market trends in different geographical areas. Regulatory Landscape: Overview of regulatory standards, safety regulations, environmental considerations, VOC (volatile organic compounds) regulations, and certifications impacting the production, handling, and usage of polymer emulsions in various industries.

Overview of regulatory standards, safety regulations, environmental considerations, VOC (volatile organic compounds) regulations, and certifications impacting the production, handling, and usage of polymer emulsions in various industries. Future Outlook: Forecasting future trends, market opportunities, challenges, and potential growth areas in the polymer emulsion market, considering technological advancements, market dynamics, and evolving consumer needs.

Incorporating these areas will provide a comprehensive understanding of the polymer emulsion market, catering to the needs of stakeholders, investors, manufacturers, and suppliers involved in industries utilizing polymer emulsions.

Segments Overview

The global Polymer Emulsion market is segmented into technology, monomer base, applications, and end user.

By Technology,

? Dry (Isolated)

? Liquid

The liquid segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 7.1% over the projected period owing to the rising demand for liquid form polymer emulsions, which are used in paints and adhesives, among others.

By Monomer Base,

? Styrene-butadienes

? Pure Acrylic

? Styrene- Acrylic

? Vinyl Acetate Copolymers

? Pure Vinyl acetate

? Vinyl- Acrylic

? Others

The pure acrylic segment is expected to account for the highest share of over 15% in 2021 owing to its rising usage for in various industries due to its good durability. The styrene acrylic segment is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 5,000 million by 2023 because it offers good film strength.

By Applications,

? Paints & Coatings

? Adhesives & Sealant

? Nonwovens

? Paper

? Print & Packaging

? Construction

? Textiles

? Others

The adhesives and sealants segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of around 9% over the projected period owing to the growing adhesives and sealants segment. The paints and coatings segment holds an opportunity of more than USD 7,500 million during 2022 to 2030 owing to the high usage of polymer emulsions for manufacturing paints. Furthermore, the construction segment is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 5,000 million by 2027 owing to the rising demand for biopolymer emulsions in the industry.

By End User,

? Automotive

? Buildings

? Retail & Ecommerce

? Manufacturing

? Others

The automotive segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 7.8% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for automotive paints. The buildings segment is estimated to cross a market value of USD 15,000 million by 2025 owing to the tremendously growing construction industry.

