North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market Scope, Trends, Growth Status, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2032

The North America liquid calcium chloride market held a market value of USD 652.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 935.2 million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market volume accounted in 2021 is 4,847 kilo tonnes.

The liquid calcium chloride is one of the widely used salts all around the world. Owing to the benefits of this salt, such as its versatility and flexibility, the compound is prominently used for industries, residential, as well as commercial purposes.

The liquid calcium chloride industry is boosting owing to the rising calcium chloride predominantly in construction industries. In addition to that, the surging use of calcium chloride in agricultural sector is boosting the growth rate of the liquid calcium chloride industry in North American region.

The “North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing consumption of calcium chloride in construction industry

The rising utilization of calcium chloride in the construction sector is fueling the growth rate of the market for liquid calcium chloride in the North American region. Calcium chloride is first mixed with concrete water, followed by addition to the mixture of cement and sand. By doing this, the calcium chloride has a hastening role in the construction of such concretes. It augments the foundation of the concrete, while keeping the moisture content in check. Thus, such rise in usage fuels the growth rate of the market.

KEY PLAYER

The prominent players operating in the North America liquid calcium chloride market are Nedmag B.V., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Ward Chemical Ltd., Tiger Calcium, Solvay, TETRA Technologies, Inc., Zirax Limited, Hill Brothers Chemical Co., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Keg River, and others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key areas that could be covered in a report on the “North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market”:

Introduction and Overview: Introduction to liquid calcium chloride, explaining its chemical properties, production methods, and its significance in various industries, particularly in de-icing, dust control, and industrial applications.

Analysis of the current market size of liquid calcium chloride in North America, historical growth trends, and future growth projections in terms of value and volume.

Segmentation based on application areas (de-icing, dust control, concrete acceleration, road stabilization, industrial processing, etc.), end-user industries (municipalities, transportation, construction, oil & gas, food processing, etc.), and geographical distribution within North America.

Key Players and Competition: Examination of major companies involved in the production, distribution, and application of liquid calcium chloride in North America, their market shares, product portfolios, strategies, recent developments, mergers, acquisitions, and competitive landscape.

Detailed analysis of different grades, concentrations, and formulations of liquid calcium chloride available in the market, including their purity levels, application methods, and specific uses in different industries.

Comprehensive exploration of liquid calcium chloride applications in de-icing and snow removal on roads, dust control on unpaved roads, concrete acceleration in construction, road stabilization, industrial processing (such as in food production, petroleum industry), and other industrial uses.

Identification and analysis of factors driving the demand for liquid calcium chloride, such as its effectiveness in de-icing, road safety, and industrial applications, and challenges including environmental concerns, regulatory constraints, and competition from alternative products.

Examination of technological advancements, innovations, and R&D activities related to liquid calcium chloride production, application techniques, and formulations to enhance performance and eco-friendliness.

Analysis of current trends in the liquid calcium chloride market, emerging opportunities, market disruptions, and advancements affecting the industry.

Insights into regional markets within North America and their contributions to the liquid calcium chloride industry, examining consumption patterns, regulatory frameworks, climatic variations, and market trends.

Overview of regulatory standards, safety regulations, environmental considerations, and certifications impacting the production, handling, and usage of liquid calcium chloride in North America.

Forecasting future trends, market opportunities, challenges, and potential growth areas in the liquid calcium chloride market in North America, considering technological advancements, market dynamics, and evolving needs.

Incorporating these areas will provide a comprehensive understanding of the liquid calcium chloride market in North America, catering to the needs of stakeholders, investors, manufacturers, and suppliers involved in the de-icing, dust control, and industrial sectors.

Segments Overview:

The North America liquid calcium chloride market is segmented into type and application.

By Type,

? <30%

? 30-35%

? 35-38%

? Others

The 30 to 35% segment held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021.

By Application,

? Concrete Accelerator

? Animal Feed

? Dust Control

? Deicers

? Oil & Gas

? Tire Ballast

? Fertilizer

? Others

The animal feed segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 100 million revenue by 2026. Moreover, the deicers segment is projected to hold the highest growth rate of 6.47% over the forecast period. The oil and gas segment is likely to hold an opportunity of more than USD 45 million during 2021 to 2027.

Regional Overview

The North America liquid calcium chloride industry is divided into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The U.S. market for liquid calcium chloride is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.24% over the forecast period.

The increasing strategic activities is subject to growth of the industry. For instance, in January 2021, Zirax, a manufacturer of specialized chemical products, signed a major contract for the supply of calcium chloride from Russia to the US market in the amount of 10,000 tons of product in consumer packaging. In addition to that, in September 2020, Zirax signed a major contract for the supply of granulated calcium chloride to the US market for subsequent sales through retail chains in North America.

