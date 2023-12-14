Envoy urges West to condemn Chinese aggression towards Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. and Europe should publicly oppose China’s coercion of Taiwan to deter conflict, Taiwan representative to the U.S. Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) said.

“The best defense, best help that you can do for Taiwan … is by actively, openly voicing your concerns that you will not accept Chinese aggression towards Taiwan,” Yui said in an interview with Politico. He urged the West not to “stand by or look the other way if this aggression starts.”

China is “preparing very seriously to have the ability to invade Taiwan,” the representative said. Taiwan is ramping up its defense to “confront any possible aggressions in the future.”

“We want to preserve our democracy. We want to preserve liberties, and we will defend it,” he added. Yui likened Taiwan’s situation to Ukraine’s campaign against the Russian invasion, as it was also “facing an attack from a much larger country.”

Yui said he expected China to intensify political pressure between Taiwan’s presidential election next month and the new president’s inauguration in May. “They will try to do maximum pressure so that the new president-elect will yield to the Chinese demands, so that in his speech on May 20, he will include conciliatory content towards the Chinese demands,” he said.