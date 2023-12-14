Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan KMT vice chair visits China month ahead of elections

Trip organized at invitation of Taiwanese business people

  154
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/14 13:51
KMT Vice Chair Andrew Hsia. 

KMT Vice Chair Andrew Hsia.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Vice Chair Andrew Hsia (夏立言) is visiting China a month ahead of the presidential and legislative elections, reports said Thursday (Dec. 7).

The weeklong visit was arranged in October at the invitation of Taiwanese business people active in China, according to the opposition party. The KMT rejected reports that Hsia would meet senior officials from the Chinese government’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), per Radio Taiwan International (RTI).

The KMT official was scheduled to meet Taiwanese business people at events and seminars to address their concerns, the party said. His itinerary included Chengdu, Nanchang, Zhongshan, Xiamen, and Chongqing.

The visit, which started Wednesday (Dec. 13), was motivated by concern for the problems facing Taiwanese business people and investors in China, according to the KMT. The party emphasized it stood for democracy and peace, while also protecting the interests of citizens at home and abroad.
Andrew Hsia
Kuomintang
KMT
2024 presidential elections
Taiwan-China
Taiwan Affairs Office
TAO
Taiwanese businesses in China

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan foreign minister to resign after election
Taiwan foreign minister to resign after election
2023/12/13 20:26
Taiwan intel assets actively monitoring CCP efforts to influence election
Taiwan intel assets actively monitoring CCP efforts to influence election
2023/12/10 15:12
KMT's Hou would rebuild Taiwan-China relations starting with 'low-level' exchanges
KMT's Hou would rebuild Taiwan-China relations starting with 'low-level' exchanges
2023/12/10 13:59
Taiwan KMT candidate wants to bring back Dec. 25 public holiday
Taiwan KMT candidate wants to bring back Dec. 25 public holiday
2023/12/09 20:26
Taiwan DPP candidate reveals blueprint for presidential election debate
Taiwan DPP candidate reveals blueprint for presidential election debate
2023/12/09 16:06