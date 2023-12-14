US, Taiwan hold meeting on boosting Taiwan's international participation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Representatives from Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the U.S. Department of State held consultations on how to expand Taiwan’s participation in the U.N. system and other international organizations in Washington D.C. on Wednesday (Dec. 13).

Their talks focused on opportunities to support Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA), other public health bodies, and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), according to a State Department press release. The two sides also explored ways to boost Taiwan’s meaningful participation in non-UN organizations.

Additionally, both sides shared views on addressing global challenges, including global public health, aviation safety, climate change, transnational crime, and opportunities to enhance technical standards and economic cooperation. The U.S. participants highlighted Taiwan’s expertise in health, food security, aviation green fuels, and bolstering women’s economic and political empowerment.

Both sides also underscored the importance of working with like-minded partners concerned about Taiwan’s exclusion from the international community.

MOFA thanked the U.S. for its help in “consolidating and expanding” global support for Taiwan's international participation.