Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US, Taiwan hold meeting on boosting Taiwan's international participation

Both sides explored ways to include Taiwan in UN system, other global bodies

  104
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/14 13:48
U.N. General Assembly. (Reuters photo)

U.N. General Assembly. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Representatives from Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the U.S. Department of State held consultations on how to expand Taiwan’s participation in the U.N. system and other international organizations in Washington D.C. on Wednesday (Dec. 13).

Their talks focused on opportunities to support Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA), other public health bodies, and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), according to a State Department press release. The two sides also explored ways to boost Taiwan’s meaningful participation in non-UN organizations.

Additionally, both sides shared views on addressing global challenges, including global public health, aviation safety, climate change, transnational crime, and opportunities to enhance technical standards and economic cooperation. The U.S. participants highlighted Taiwan’s expertise in health, food security, aviation green fuels, and bolstering women’s economic and political empowerment.

Both sides also underscored the importance of working with like-minded partners concerned about Taiwan’s exclusion from the international community.

MOFA thanked the U.S. for its help in “consolidating and expanding” global support for Taiwan's international participation.
Taiwan-U.S. relations
U.N. system
U.S. Department of State
MOFA
WHO
ICAO
international participation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan foreign minister to resign after election
Taiwan foreign minister to resign after election
2023/12/13 20:26
Biden's additional budget request shows US support for Taiwan
Biden's additional budget request shows US support for Taiwan
2023/12/09 10:23
Taiwan holds Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue with US
Taiwan holds Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue with US
2023/12/08 15:06
Taiwan reaffirms sovereignty following US-China phone call
Taiwan reaffirms sovereignty following US-China phone call
2023/12/07 16:04
Czech Senator Pavel Fischer awarded Taiwan's Friendship Medal of Diplomacy
Czech Senator Pavel Fischer awarded Taiwan's Friendship Medal of Diplomacy
2023/12/05 20:08