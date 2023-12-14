Rush on to save Taichung's Peace Daily building from wrecking ball

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Scholars are rushing to rescue a historic building that once housed the Peace Daily (和平日報) newspaper, which was tied to the February 28 incident, that is on the verge of being demolished.

Liu Ka-shiang (劉克襄), a renowned writer and chairman of CNA and Su Jui-pi (蘇睿弼), director of DRF Goodot Village, a Taichung-based non-governmental organization, on Wednesday (Dec. 13), launched a joint rescue operation to buy the property and save it. Liu uploaded a Facebook post titled "Who will save this old building - Yang Kui, Tsai Tieh-cheng, Zhong Yiren, and the 'Peace Daily' agency," mentioning the contributions of Taiwan's democratic predecessors at the Peace Daily and the friendship between his father and Tsai Tieh-cheng.

Liu told CNA reporters the structure is the most worthy of preservation related to the February 28 incident in Taichung. Local cultural experts and historians in Taichung City are concerned and hope for concrete action, but the owner has commercial considerations.

According to the Memorial Foundation of 228 website, the Peace Daily newspaper in Taichung was founded on May 5, 1946, at 26-42, Zhongshan Road, Taichung City. It was originally an ice factory, but after World War II, the Peace Daily was established by the Ministry of National Defense.

Many of the reporters and editors of the Taiwan branch of the Peace Daily were left-leaning individuals, and the newspaper played a significant role during the February 28 incident.

Liu posted on Facebook that at that time, in addition to Tsai Tieh-cheng (蔡鐵城) and 27 Brigade Captain Zhong Yiren (鍾逸人), painter Chen Ting-shih (陳庭詩) also worked there at the Peace Daily," while politicians Lin Hsien-tang (林獻堂), Xie Xuehong (謝雪紅), and others often gathered there. Liu said that his father occasionally went there and got to know Zhong, among others.

Liu said that the historic building has significant importance and rich cultural content accumulated over time that no amount of wealth can replace. "It just depends on how you treat it, and how it will be utilized in the future," said Liu.