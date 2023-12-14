Alexa
Carrefour Taiwan to raise worker wages by 10%

PX Mart to hike pay by 4%, Simple Mart by 9%

  181
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/14 12:26
(Facebook, Carrefour photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Carrefour Taiwan will raise worker salaries by 10% next year, while PX Mart will hike pay by 4%, and Simple Mart by 9%.

On Wednesday (Dec. 13), Carrefour Taiwan said full-time lower-level employees will get a 10% raise in January 2024, reported SET News. In addition, there will be other bonuses and benefits, with a total investment amounting to several hundred million New Taiwan Dollars.

Following the government's decision to hike the minimum wage by 4.05% in 2024, Carrefour said it will provide wages that exceed the standards set by the Ministry of Labor and align with market standards. It also emphasized the presence of a comprehensive evaluation mechanism to ensure employee protection.

Carrefour said it will provide additional bonuses equivalent to 0.5 months' salary for full-time lower-tier employees and an annual performance appraisal in April with a salary adjustment of over 3%.

PX Mart said it will increase salaries by about 4% every year, and the salary adjustment for part-time workers will also surpass the minimum wage. It also plans to open new stores, while also increasing manager salaries. PX Mart currently has around 350 store managers earning a NT$1 million annual salary.

PX Mart President Tsai Tu-chang (蔡篤昌) told the media on Tuesday (Dec. 12) that its stores are currently facing a staffing shortage of about 20%. At its stores in the Hsinchu Science Park, it has installed self-checkout systems and electronic price tags to mitigate the shortage of workers.

Due to rising personnel costs and difficulty in recruitment, Simple Mart, a subsidiary of Simple Mart Retail, starting from March 1, 2024, will increase its salary by 7% for store staff, 8% for deputy store managers, and 9% for store managers to maintain a stable workforce.
