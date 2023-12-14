Ukraine updates: Drone attack on Odesa injures several

Ukraine's southern Odesa region was hit by a drone attack overnight. Eleven people, including three children, were injured, emergency services said.

The services said the attack set fire to a car and an industrial site. Eleven buildings were damaged.

Meanwhile, European Union leaders head to Brussels into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in financial aid for Kyiv.

Here's a look at the latest headlines on Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, December 14.

Top Senate Democrat optimistic about US-Ukraine aid deal

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he hoped to reach an agreement soon with Republicans who are set against providing more US military aid to Ukraine.

"Negotiations continue today between Democrats, Republicans and the Biden administration," Schumer said, adding that "real progress" had been made in talks Tuesday afternoon.

"I hope we can reach an agreement soon to pass a supplemental through the Senate," Schumer said on the Senate floor, referring to the aid package.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said she was "encouraged" by the "progress" made in the negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Congress and the White House on Tuesday to make a bid for Republicans to accept a $61 billion (€56 billion) package presented by Democratic President Joe Biden to help Ukraine keep fighting the Russian invasion.

Kremlin says Russia notes falling US support for Ukraine

Russia is watching as US military support for Ukraine declines and Kyiv suffers setbacks on the battlefield, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov was speaking to Russian media after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy completed talks in Washington to secure more than $60 billion (€55 billion) in new military assistance, held up by disputes in Congress.

"The Kyiv regime promised them that if you give us $100 billion, we will have a victory on the battlefield," Peskov told the daily Izvestia.

"The Americans now understand that they were duped. There is no victory on the battlefield and, to be sure, Ukrainian forces are rapidly losing their positions," he added.

With substantial funding up in the air, Peskov referred to Biden's announcement of a $200 million aid allocation, saying it was "quite a modest sum in their thinking".

"This of course puts the Kyiv regime in difficulty and we are going to be following this situation," he said.

EU set for summit showdown with Hungary's Orban over Ukraine

European Union leaders are heading into a high-stakes summit over Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and €50 billion ($54 billion) in financial aid for Kyiv.

The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine's war against Russia's invasion, after a counteroffensive failed to make significant gains and with the Biden administration so far unable to secure a $60 billion aid package for Kyiv has been unable to get through Congress.

If EU leaders give the green light to membership talks and the four-year financial package, Kyiv will be able to claim a geopolitical victory. Failure to agree would likely be seen in Moscow as a sign ofwavering Western support for Ukraine.

All of the EU's 27 national leaders, with the exception of Orban, have backed the opening of membership talks. But such a decision requires unanimity, and the Hungarian leader, who has close ties to Moscow, has insisted that Ukraine is not ready for such a step.

