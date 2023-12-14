Taiwan to see colder temperatures beginning over the weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Administration (CWA) predicted on Wednesday (Dec. 14) that the first of two cold fronts will arrive on Saturday (Dec. 16) and the second on Tuesday (Dec. 19).

On Thursday and Friday (Dec. 14-15), CWA forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) predicted stable weather nationwide, with daytime highs of 26 to 29 C and lows of 18 to 21 C, reported Storm Media. Meanwhile, north Taiwan's Saturday temperatures could drop to 13 C, while on Tuesday dip to 11 C.

Chang said a continental cold air mass will shift south on Saturday, with early morning temperatures in north Taiwan around 20 C, but by night, those would drop to 13 to 14 C. On Sunday, Chang predicted daytime highs of 16 to 18 C in the north and 20 to 25 C in central and southern Taiwan, while there could also be brief, localized rain in the north and east.

The continental cold air mass will weaken slightly on Monday (Dec. 18), with highs of 20 to 23 C in the north and 25 to 27 C in central and southern Taiwan. Chang added Greater Taipei and the east could see brief, localized rain.

Chang said the second cold front is expected to arrive later Tuesday and bring cooler temperatures until Thursday (Dec. 21). During this time, Taipei could see lows of 11 C, while open areas in northern Taiwan 10 C. There will also be a chance of brief showers in the north and east.

Chang added that although there will be sufficient atmospheric moisture on Saturday, the temperatures may have not dropped enough for snow to form. On Tuesday, it will be colder, but with less moisture, so snowfall is less likely. Chang said more observation is needed.