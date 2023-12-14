Southco Introduces New TM-10-101-24 Door Latch

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 December 2023 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has introduced a new door latch, the TM-10-101-24. This surface-mounted latch actuates with a simple button push and smooth quarter turn that removes or inserts the handle into a keeper beside the panel. This actuation method ensures that the latch does not open accidentally, even under heavy loads or unpredictable environments. Manufactured from 316 grade stainless steel and electropolished to a smooth finish, it also offers superior actuation feel and aesthetics. This intuitive yet secure design combines with beautiful and durable construction to deliver a high-quality look and actuation experience that end users will notice.



TM-10-101-24 Door Latch

The TM-10-101-24 Door Latch is ideal for applications like swim doors on boats, where users need a combination of security, ease of use, and aesthetics. Its electropolished finish and stainless-steel construction keeps it looking and feeling smooth despite long-term exposure to salt water. The latch's keeper also includes a nylon insert to further improve actuation feel and decrease wear on components. Due to its push-button actuation, the latch remains secure in rough waters, and will not actuate even if cargo or crew accidentally bump into it.



Surface mounting makes the TM-10-101-24 Door Latch easy to incorporate in a wide variety of designs. Its rounded outer profile also reduces catch points, so there is less of a chance for equipment or clothing to pull on it. This increases passenger and crew safety.



For more information about the Door Latch, please visit TM-10-101-24 or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com.

