ANNA SUI x Sanrio Hong Kong Unleash More Festive Glam with 3 Limited Edition Plushies with Portable Mirrors Exclusively at 7-Eleven

1. Hello Kitty Plushie with Portable Mirror (Heart-Shaped)



Hello Kitty is rocking a new and sophisticated look in a black lace, glamorous outfit along with a deep red bow and pearl accessories. This Hello Kitty plushie comes complete with a detachable white heart-shaped mirror and is perfect for your desk, doubling as a phone stand or a handy mirror. The back of the mirror proudly displays the ANNA SUI | Sanrio characters logo, making it a must-have for Sanrio fans everywhere!



Plushie: Approx. 18(H) x 10(W) cm

Detachable Mirror: Approx. 86(H) x 98(W) mm





2. Kuromi Plushie with Portable Mirror (Round)

Kuromi, known for her signature black and purple ensemble, elevates her style in a purple outfit adorned with ANNA SUI's classic roses. The addition of a black and purple rose butterfly bow takes her dark-themed look to a new level, revealing her cheeky yet charming side. Kuromi also comes with a funky detachable purple round mirror – it's not just a plush, but a desk companion doubling as a glam makeup mirror. Stylish and practical, it's perfect for adding whimsy to your festive season or gifting to someone who loves a dash of magic!



Plushie: Approx. 18(H) x 10(W) cm

Detachable Mirror: Approx. 86(H) x 98(W) mm





3. My Melody Plushie with Portable Mirror (Heart-Shaped)

Guess who's ditched her traditional pink look? My Melody is now turning heads in a chic black lace dress! Complete with an adorable bow, she exudes the perfect blend of elegance and cuteness. The black headband featuring ANNA SUI's iconic purple roses takes the whole outfit to a new level of sophistication! And that's not all – My Melody comes with a detachable black heart-shaped mirror. More than just a mirror, it's the ultimate gift for your trendsetting BFF who loves switching up styles. Whether sitting pretty on your office desk or doubling as your makeup desk buddy, she'll be a fun and fabulous addition to your home or office!



Plushie: Approx. 18(H) x 10(W) cm

Detachable Mirror: Approx. 86(H) x 98(W) mm





CAUTION:

Complies with EN 71 toy safety standards.

This product contains small parts and may pose a choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 3 years old. USE & CARE:

Keep away from open flames and heat sources to prevent fire or damage.

Clean the mirror with mild soapy water and use a damp cloth to remove soap residues.

Do not use a dryer or hot air blower to avoid damage.

Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal.