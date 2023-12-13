European Commission unfreezes billions in funds for Hungary

The European Commission said on Wednesday that Hungary could start claiming reimbursements on projects worth up to €10.2 billion euros after finding it had fulfilled conditions on the independence of its judiciary.

The European Union had frozen the money over concerns that Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government were doing too little to uphold the rule of law and combat corruption in the eastern European country.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said on Wednesday however that recent judicial reforms are in "full compliance ... with the requirements we had agreed on," adding: "We have received sufficient guarantees to say that independence of the judiciary will be strengthened in Hungary."

Additional EU funds totaling almost €12 billion and further billions in COVID-19 recovery aid remain blocked because breaches "in the areas of public procurement, prosecutorial action, conflict of interest, the fight against corruption and public interest trusts" were not addressed, according to a Commission press release.

"Overall," the commission said, "the funding that remains locked for Hungary amounts to around €21bn."

How could the move affect Ukraine?

The announcement comes on the eve of an EU summit on continued support for Ukraine, including the commencement of accession talks, which Orban, a conservative nationalist who is Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally in the EU, has threatened to disrupt.

Whether the release of at least some of the locked funds will lead the Hungarian Prime Minister to reconsider his threat to veto any decisions on Ukraine, remains to be seen.

"I am willing to make financial deals on financial issues, but I am not willing to make strategic or policy deals on financial issues," said Orban on Wednesday.

He did not specify whether he was referring to aid for Ukraine but did say separately that opening EU membership talks with Kyiv would be a "terrible mistake."

Starting accession talks does not guarantee membership but it is considered a highly symbolic step which is generally followed by detailed and potentially open-ended negotiations which can last decades.

"Our stance is clear. We do not support Ukraine's quick EU entry," Orban said in a post on Facebook.

In an apparent rebuke to Hungary, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called earlier for more decision-taking by qualified majority in the EU to prevent single nations from having a veto on issues such as accession.

"National parliaments would still have the final say, but a single country would no longer be able to block every single step," he said in the German Bundestag.

