Taiwan foreign minister to resign after election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) will resign after next month’s presidential elections, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday (Dec. 13).

Taiwanese voters will elect a new president, vice president, and Legislative Yuan on Jan. 13. However, the new president and vice president are scheduled to be inaugurated more than four months later, on May 20.

Wu said that no matter who won the election, he would step down from his post. The Wall Street Journal titled its report “One of the World’s Hardest Diplomatic Jobs Is About to Open Up,” a reference to the tough struggle Taiwan faces to join international organizations and hold on to diplomatic allies in the face of pressure from China.

Wu has been running the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) for six years, the longest term for any top diplomat since the democratization of Taiwan in the 1990s. He said he was proud he had been able to raise the country’s international profile. It was important not only to maintain ties to its 13 remaining diplomatic allies, but also to cultivate friendships and partnerships with leading democracies, he said.