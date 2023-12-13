Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan military plans defense media center

Project will integrate 3 existing military news organizations

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/13 19:53
Taiwan-made Brave Eagle Advanced Jet Trainers. 

Taiwan-made Brave Eagle Advanced Jet Trainers.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) plans to set up a “Defense Media Center” to counter cognitive warfare by China, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 13).

The MND denied media reports Wednesday that some of its departments were not happy about the development and tried to slow down the plan, per CNA. Ministry officials said they were working on accompanying measures.

The key aim was to bring together the military’s three current media, the Military News Agency (軍聞社), the Youth Daily News (青年日報), and the Voice of Han Broadcasting Network (漢聲廣播電台). The original plan was to have been completed by Oct. 1.

A report by RW News said the military had asked for more time to prepare the media center, with the next president to sign off on the project after his inauguration scheduled for May 20, 2024.

The MND denied the report, adding it is still studying similar systems in other advanced countries. Research was still proceeding to adjust the organizational structure in the most positive way possible, military sources said.
Ministry of National Defense
military
Defense Media Center
cognitive warfare
Military News Agency
Youth Daily News
Voice of Han

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's NCSIST completes Sky Sword III missile development
Taiwan's NCSIST completes Sky Sword III missile development
2023/12/09 15:26
US lawmakers set out defense bill with Taiwan provisions
US lawmakers set out defense bill with Taiwan provisions
2023/12/08 17:12
Taiwan Army special forces begin 11-day exercise
Taiwan Army special forces begin 11-day exercise
2023/12/06 16:00
President Tsai Ing-wen lauds Taiwan's drone development efforts
President Tsai Ing-wen lauds Taiwan's drone development efforts
2023/12/05 16:55
Taiwan tracks 5 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 5 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2023/12/02 12:29