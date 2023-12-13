Taiwan military plans defense media center

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) plans to set up a “Defense Media Center” to counter cognitive warfare by China, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 13).

The MND denied media reports Wednesday that some of its departments were not happy about the development and tried to slow down the plan, per CNA. Ministry officials said they were working on accompanying measures.

The key aim was to bring together the military’s three current media, the Military News Agency (軍聞社), the Youth Daily News (青年日報), and the Voice of Han Broadcasting Network (漢聲廣播電台). The original plan was to have been completed by Oct. 1.

A report by RW News said the military had asked for more time to prepare the media center, with the next president to sign off on the project after his inauguration scheduled for May 20, 2024.

The MND denied the report, adding it is still studying similar systems in other advanced countries. Research was still proceeding to adjust the organizational structure in the most positive way possible, military sources said.