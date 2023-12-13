Industrial Motors Market Assessment and Growth Projections (2023 to 2032) | A Strategic Analysis

The newest analysis of the Industrial Motors Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

Global Industrial Motors Market Overview

In 2021, the global industrial motors market reached a substantial size of US$ 59.6 billion, with a promising forecast to grow to US$ 119.9 billion by 2030. This projected growth is underpinned by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Driving Market Growth

1. Cost-Efficiency and Energy-Saving Trends

Industrial motors, integral to production processes, are expected to witness increased demand due to their cost-efficiency. Additionally, the market is set to be influenced by the adoption of energy-saving motors and intelligent drives, fostering overall growth.

2. Industry 4.0 and Automation Focus

The escalating focus on Industry 4.0 and industrial automation is a significant catalyst for the industrial motors market. As industries evolve towards smart manufacturing, the demand for these motors is expected to surge.

3. High Power to Weight Ratio Motors

The development of electric motors with a high power to weight ratio is poised to gain prominence. This innovation aligns with the market’s trajectory, along with a rising demand for motors with IE4 efficiency and low voltage specifications.

4. Regional Growth Opportunities

While Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market, driven by the transformation of industrial sectors, notable contributions are expected from India. The industrialization wave in the region, coupled with initiatives like Mercedes-Benz’s collaboration for smart electric cars in China, reinforces regional market expansion.

Challenges and Limitations

Despite the positive outlook, the industrial motors market may face limitations due to volatility in the Oil & Gas industry. Fluctuations in this sector could potentially impede the growth trajectory of industrial motors.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a significant downturn in the global industrial motors market, particularly affecting China – one of the largest markets for industrial motors. The repercussions of the pandemic had a ripple effect on the global market dynamics.

Competitors in the Market

Siemens AG

Ametek Incorporation

Baldor Electric Incorporation

ARC Systems Incorporation

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Asmo Corporation Limited

Franklin Electric Cooperative Incorporation

Rockwell Automation Incorporation

Brook Crompton UK Limited

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global industrial motors market is segmented based on Product, Efficiency, Voltage, Sales Channel, Power Output, and Region.

Product Outlook:

AC Motor

DC Motor

Efficiency Outlook:

IE1

IE2

IE3

IE4

Voltage Outlook:

Low

Medium

High

Sales Channel Outlook:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Power Output Outlook:

Integral Horsepower

Fractional Horsepower

Regional Outlook:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

