Industrial Internet of Things Market Strategies for the Next Decade (2023 to 2032) A Global Outlook

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market: A Comprehensive Overview

The global industrial internet of things (IIoT) market demonstrated a robust size of US$ 260.2 billion in 2021, with a remarkable forecasted growth to reach US$ 1,716.4 billion by 2030. This expansion is anticipated to register a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Driving Market Growth

1. Rising Popularity of AI and IoT

The increasing prominence of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) acts as a significant driver for the growth of the global IIoT market. Integration of these technologies enhances operational efficiency and decision-making processes.

2. E-commerce Industry Boost

The flourishing e-commerce industry, characterized by a surging demand for top-quality and cost-efficient goods, propels the adoption of IIoT. Businesses in the e-commerce sector benefit from the IIoT’s capability to provide cost-effective solutions.

3. Benefits of IIoT

The advantages offered by IIoT, such as ensuring workforce safety and reducing operating costs, contribute to the market’s growth. Companies are increasingly establishing service hybrids, leveraging IoT to enhance their market position.

4. Impact of Remote Working Policies

The paradigm shift towards remote working, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to increased demand for transparency in operations. This has resulted in a heightened focus on IoT implementation to improve customer services, thereby fueling market growth.

5. Challenges: Legacy Equipment Compatibility

Despite the positive trajectory, the growth of the global IIoT market faces challenges, primarily associated with the incompatibility of legacy equipment. This factor may hinder market expansion during the study period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the IIoT Market

The COVID-19 pandemic induced substantial losses across various industries, particularly impacting the automotive segment. Manufacturing operations were halted due to government regulations. However, the prevalence of remote working emerged as a significant factor that fueled the market growth even during the pandemic. The market is poised to witness favorable growth in the post-COVID era.

Regional Analysis

1. North America

North America is projected to dominate the global IIoT market, attributed to the presence of key manufacturers and a growing number of startups. The region benefits from increased penetration of advanced technologies across various verticals, fostering market growth.

2. Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific IIoT market is expected to witness substantial growth, driven by contributions from emerging countries such as India, Taiwan, and China. The adoption of advanced technologies by manufacturing organizations, coupled with favorable government initiatives like “Made in China 2025” and “Made in India,” positions the region for significant market expansion.

Key Competitors

ABB

Huawei

Cisco

GE

Intel

Rockwell Automation

Texas Instruments

Honeywell

IBM

KUKA AG

NEC Corporation

Bosch.IO

Siemens AG

SAP

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Components

Hardware

Software

By End-user

Manufacturing

Logistics & Transport

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/POL1134

