Europe Dental Implants Market Size 2023 Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Regional Outlook 2032

Europe Dental Implants Market to Surpass USD 2.5 Billion by 2028

Europe dental implants market is growing at a high CAGR account of rising geriatric population and growing need for aesthetic dentistry to preserve their dental health and appearance

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the Europe dental implants market was worth USD 1.4 billion in the year 2021 and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%, with revenues reaching USD 2.5 billion by 2028. The Europe dental implants market has seen a significant rise in the recent years as a result of numerous factors such as the rising geriatric population and the growing need for aesthetic dentistry to preserve their dental health and appearance. However, the high cost of dental implant surgeries and complications associated with it may act as a huge restraining factor for the market growth.

Strong Dental Healthcare System is Driving Europe Dental Implants Market

With high healthcare investments in European countries, demand for dental implants is expected to rise in the future. The rising number of patients seeking dental implant surgery in hospitals will boost this industry to considerable development. Furthermore, the growing number of qualified dentists conducting these procedures, as well as the availability of improved implant goods in the market, is earning patients’ trust, causing the market to rise throughout the projection period.

Increasing Prevalence of Oral Health Issues is Propelling Europe Dental Implants Market Growth

The incidence of oral disorders is increasing in Europe as a result of changing and adopting unhealthy lifestyles. A poor diet, smoking, and excessive alcohol intake all have a negative impact on the health of teeth. Moreover, due to their hectic lifestyles, people are also neglecting their oral health. As more individuals suffer from numerous dental disorders, all of these reasons are leading to an increase in the demand for dental implants.

Europe Dental Implants Market – By Material

Based on material, the Europe dental implants market is segmented into titanium implants and zirconium implants. In terms of demand, titanium implants are the most popular. This is due to features such as biocompatibility, non-allergic nature, and ease of usage in a variety of operations. Zirconium has also been in great demand in recent years. Titanium alloys are becoming increasingly popular for the manufacture of implant devices, which will drive up demand for this material throughout the projection period.

Europe Dental Implants Market – Country Insights

Geographically, the Europe dental implants market is segmented into Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The United Kingdom accounts for the largest market share in the Europe dental implants market owing to the presence of a strong dental healthcare system along with favorable reimbursement policies. Furthermore, rising demand for dental surgeries with increasing prevalence of various oral diseases is also propelling the demand for dental implants in the United Kingdom. However, France and Germany are also among the key markets in the region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Dental Implants Market

The global epidemic caused by the coronavirus has had a severe influence on the Europe dental implants market. The treatments and operations involving dental implants necessitate frequent and intimate contact between patients and the surgeon, increasing the risk of viral transmission. The use of preventative measures, social distancing standards, and the wearing of a mask are all critical. These must, however, be broken for dental implant procedures, which no health expert will recommend. As a result, the number of dental implant procedures has decreased dramatically, resulting in a decrease in demand.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the Europe dental implants market are 3D Diagnostix, Botiss Biomaterials, 3D Med, Bredent, A.B. Dental, Blue Sky Bio, ADIN Dental Implant Systems, Bicon Dental Implants, Easy System Implant, Zimmer Biomet, and other prominent players.

The dental implant business is fiercely competitive, with a few prominent players commanding the lion’s share. These businesses cater to a high-demand market by offering a greater selection of items at premium rates. They also significantly invest in research and development activities to offer new products. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

