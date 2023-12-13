Methanol Market 2023 Latest Research, Top Impacting Factors, Growth Strategies and Forecast to 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

Global Methanol Market to Boost in Coming Years Projected to Reach worth USD 39,634.1 Million in 2028

The growth of the methanol market can be primarily attributed to the rising demand for methanol-based fuel. Being a clean fuel, methanol is preferred over conventional gasoline fuel to reduce harmful emissions such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and hydrocarbon emissions

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR256

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm; Report Ocean revealed that the global Methanol market was worth USD 30,654.6 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 39,634.1 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.9%. The expansion in the methanol market can be primarily attributed to burgeoning demand from numerous end-use industries, including the automotive industry, electrical & electronics industry, construction industry, products industry, among others. Additionally, methanol is employed in manufacturing Dimethyl ether (DME) and Methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), which are safer alternatives to traditional gasoline. It also includes a crucial element of biodiesel and is utilized in internal combustion engines, these factors ultimately gearing up the growth of the global methanol market during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Burgeoning Demand By Various End-Use Industries Driving The Global Methanol Market Growth

Various derivatives of methanol find a varied range of applications across different sectors. For instance- the combination of formaldehyde with different compounds forms different products like phenol, urea, melamine-formaldehyde, methylene bis (4-phenyl isocyanate), polyacetal resins, pentaerythritol, hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA), and 1,4-butanediol (BDO). These products are then further used for the production of different products in various sectors, like construction (adhesives, carpet underlay, paints and coatings, wood panels, wood and ply adhesives, etc.), consumer products (cosmetics, paper towels, furniture, carpeting, cabinets, solvents, etc.), automotive (antifreeze, under bonnet components, components, brake pads, fuel system, etc.), and healthcare applications (hard gel capsule manufacturing, vaccine manufacturing, pharmaceutical research, and others). Such an extensive usage of methanol derivatives across varied industries worldwide is anticipated to propel the global demand for the product during the forecast period.

Automotive Industry Likely To Grow With The Highest CAGR During Forecast Period Based on End-Use Industries.

The global methanol market is based on the end-use industry is segmented into construction, automotive, electronics, appliances, paints & coatings, insulation, and other end-use industries. Amidst the segmentation, though the construction sector accounted for the largest market share in 2021, the automotive is likely to register the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to the skyrocketing demand for vehicles advancement and surging demand for consumer goods, including automobiles. Moreover, the prevailing preference for high-performance, high-cost methanol is driven by the motivation to enhance the health & environmental quality of life, and move to clean, alternative sources of manufacturing and construction.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Methanol Market

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global economy, making it hard to forecast the market’s predictions due to the pandemic’s uncertainties. The explosion revealed a number of challenges for several industries. Many uncertainties hampered the petrochemical market as most oil-producing countries were shut down due to the pandemic, while China, Saudi Arabia, and other major oil producers were severely damaged. The petrochemical sector is playing a key role in the production of a variety of products, including methanol. Nevertheless, due to the shutdown of these industries, the methanol market was highly impacted.

The Asia-Pacific Region Catered the Largest Market Share in The Global Methanol Market

In terms of regional analysis, the global Methanol market is fragmented into North America, Europe, The Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East, and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the major market share in 2021. In China, India, and Japan, the petrochemical sector is expanding, and methanol-based fuel is becoming more popular. China is the world’s largest manufacturer of paints & coatings. Moreover, 20 million tonnes of coatings were produced in the country, accounting for about 25% of global coatings output. It now manufactures more than half of Asia-coatings Pacific’s and is home to over 9000 paint firms, with local producers accounting for more than half of the domestic paint market. The production is anticipated to contribute to the need for multiple derivatives, such as acetic acid, formaldehyde, and MMA, and increase the demand for methanol. The Indian government is forcing methanol usage as a fuel in vehicles and cooking to foster endurable development with less environmental harm. Therefore, all the above factors drive the demand for methanol in the Asia Pacific region.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR256

Competitive Landscape

The methanol market is a fragmented market with numerous players serving the market. The key players dominating the global Methanol market are BASF SE, PETRONAS, Celanese Corporation, HELM Proman Methanol AG, LyondellBasell Industries B.V, Metafrax Chemicals, Methanex Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc, Mitsui & Co.Ltd., SABIC, SI Southern Chemical Corporation PCHEM, Simalin Chemical Industries Limited, OCI N.V., Zagros Petrochemical Company, Valero Marketing & Supply Company, Qatar Fuel, Additives Company Limited, Yanzhou Coal Mining Co., and other prominent players. The key marketing strategies adopted by the players are the introduction of new offers, new and advanced product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their customer reach. Different strategies are adopted, like engaging in strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and collaborations.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

By Volume (Kilo Tons)

Market Share & Forecast

By Derivatives

Gasoline

Methanol-to-Olefins/Methanol-to-Propylene (MTO/MTP)

Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE)

Acetic Acid

Dimethyl Ether (DME)

Biodiesel

Others

By Feedstock

Coal

Natural Gas

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Electronics

Construction

Appliances

Insulation

Paints & Coatings

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR256

Table of Contents:

Introduction Report Overview Global Growth Trends Competition Landscape among Key Players Data Segmentation Market Analysis by Region a. North America b. Europe c. Asia-Pacific d. Latin America e. Middle East & Africa Key Players Profiles and Market Analysis Analysts’ Viewpoints and Conclusions Appendix

Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR256