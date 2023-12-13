Taiwan’s Gogoro launches battery swapping, unveils CrossOver scooter in India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro said Tuesday (Dec. 12) its battery-swapping ecosystem is now available in India.

Gogoro also unveiled the CrossOver GX250, its first India-made Smartscooter. Its battery swapping network is initially available for B2B customers in Delhi and Goa, while it will roll out in Mumbai and Pune in the first half of 2024, with consumer availability in Q2 2024.

Gogoro’s new CrossOver series has an all-terrain frame and offers an array of storage, riding, and customization capabilities. It will be available in India in three models: the CrossOver GX250, CrossOver 50, and CrossOver S.

The CrossOver GX250 is available now, while the CrossOver 50 and CrossOver S will ship later in 2024. The GX250 is manufactured in Maharashtra. It has India-specific features that Indian Gogoro pilot riders requested.

The GX250 has 176 mm of ground clearance, the highest in Gogoro’s current vehicle lineup. It’s equipped with a 2.5 kW Direct Drive that has a maximum speed of over 60 kph and a range of 111 km. The CrossOver GX250 was certified by India’s International Centre for Automotive Technology in August.

Gogoro is working with several partners in the region across three main business categories: businesses and fleet operators, mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), and turnkey solutions.

“We are at the cusp of a dramatic change in the global urban transportation landscape, and with its more than 250 million mopeds and motorcycles India is well positioned to lead the shift to sustainable consumer and B2B transportation,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), founder and CEO of Gogoro.

“The Gogoro CrossOver series embodies everything our brand has come to stand for and the new made-in-India CrossOver GX250 is optimized for riders in India with more seating space, greater storage, and better ground clearance,” Luke added.

Gogoro has been working to expand its reach outside of Taiwan. It launched its Smartscooters and batter-swapping ecosystem in the Philippines capital of Manila on Dec. 1.