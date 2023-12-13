Alexa
Taiwan’s National Chengchi University introduces multicultural holidays

Students will be allowed 2 extra days off per academic year, Indigenous students 5 days

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/13 16:16
NCCU students show off their talents at a college event. (Facebook, NCCU photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Students at National Chengchi University (NCCU) will be allowed to apply for two extra days off per academic year according to their religious or ethnic background, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 13).

The decision was a response to the increasing diversity of the student body at the university in Taipei City, per CNA. For students with a Taiwanese Indigenous background, the single day off per year already in force will be expanded to five.

The NCCU student union said the college counted students from many countries, with different cultural, religious, and ethnic customs and important holidays. After discussions with teachers and experts, university management agreed with the student union proposal that there should be multicultural holidays for students from specific backgrounds.

Indigenous students often had at least two special festivals per year, while the trip between the school and their home village also took time, so they will be allowed to take a maximum of five days off per academic year instead of the current single day, officials said.
