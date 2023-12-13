Taiwan, US to continue helping Syrian refugees affected by ISIS

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the U.S. have agreed to continue funding development programs in communities impacted by ISIS in northeastern Syria.

Taiwan representative to the U.S. Alexander Yui (俞大㵢), who recently assumed the position, and American Institute in Taiwan Managing Director Ingrid Larson, signed an agreement on stabilization assistance in Syria on Tuesday (Dec. 12) at AIT headquarters in Washington, D.C.

In a speech, Yui said the world is facing many challenges, including threats from authoritarian regimes and international terrorism, per CNA. Taiwan aims to make more contributions to the world and play a more proactive role to promote regional and global prosperity, he said.

Taiwan's continued assistance in Syria showcases its firm commitment to humanitarian assistance worldwide, the envoy added.

AIT said in a press release that Taiwan’s contribution will “support projects in the cities of Hasakah and Deir Ezzor, which will improve public health, enhance quality of life, and develop the capacity of first responders.”

Initiatives such as rehabilitation and maintenance of deteriorating water and sanitation infrastructure and support for local firefighting brigades in Deir Ezzor will be able to continue, protecting farmland, residential, and commercial areas, AIT said.

In 2020, Taiwan donated US$500,000 (NT$15.76 million) to education programs supported by the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. Taiwan also opened the Taiwan-Reyhanli Center for World Citizens, in the southern Turkish town of Reyhanli, in partnership with Turkey. The center offers food, shelter, and classes for Syrian refugees.