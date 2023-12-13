Alexa
Trade office hosts New Taipei German Christmasland

Event to feature German gingerbread, chocolate, mulled wine, beer, and merchandise

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/13 15:38
New Taipei Christmasland photo taken in 2022. (New Taipei City Government Tourism and Travel Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A German Christmas festival will kick off on Friday (Dec. 15) to coincide with New Taipei City's Christmasland.

The New Taipei City Government Tourism and Travel Department on Wednesday (Dec. 13) announced that it is collaborating with the German Trade Office Taipei (AHK Taiwan) to hold the second edition of the 2023 German Christmasland event from Friday to Sunday (Dec. 17). The department said the goal is to present the "most authentic German Christmas village in the heart of Taipei City."

Over 50 booths will provide items such as gingerbread, handmade chocolate, stollen, mulled wine, German sausages, beer, BBQ, and other German delicacies. German products such as festive decorations, toys, stationery, clothing accessories, and kitchenware will also be available.

The event will be held in the New Taipei City Plaza, where the city's annual Christmasland event is running from Nov. 17, 2023, to Jan. 1, 2024. The department said "we will immerse you in a unique and joyful German atmosphere."

It said mulled wine, a mix of heated red wine with fresh fruits and spices, is a must-try for adults. For kids, there is a non-alcoholic "Hot Christmas Juice" option available.

According to AHK Taiwan, the event will also include live shows and cultural exhibitions. It said the "joyful atmosphere" created by these performances will help get visitors in the holiday spirit while "making enduring memories with your loved ones at the 2023 New Taipei City Christmas Market."

Location:

New Taipei City Plaza - MRT Banqiao Station Exit 2 or Exit 3A

Times:

Dec. 15-17, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information please visit the event's official webpage.
