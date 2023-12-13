Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Anticipated to Grow at Much Faster Rate in Upcoming Years 2023 – 2032

Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market: Exploring its Vastness and Untapped Potential

The Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market is extremely extensive, as highlighted in the latest report by Report Ocean titled “Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Analysis and Forecast of Key Trends from 2023 to 2032.” This comprehensive analysis provides valuable insights and opportunities for investors and stakeholders, delving into various factors that shape the market’s expansion.

The global dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market size US$ 7,989.1 million in 2021. The global dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market is projected to grow to US$ 20,279.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) represents a significant and growing market within the healthcare industry, as it is a prevalent eye disorder predominantly affecting individuals over the age of 50. Characterized by the gradual deterioration of the macula, a crucial part of the retina responsible for central vision, dry AMD results in the loss of central vision acuity. This condition, often linked to aging, presents a considerable market opportunity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies aiming to address the unmet medical needs of an aging global population.

The market for dry AMD is fueled by the rising prevalence of the condition, with a surge in the aging demographic worldwide. As the number of elderly individuals increases, so does the incidence of dry AMD, prompting heightened demand for effective therapeutic interventions. Pharmaceutical firms are actively engaged in the research and development of innovative treatments, including potential pharmacological interventions and gene therapies, to target the underlying mechanisms of dry AMD and slow down its progression.

Additionally, the market for dry AMD is witnessing advancements in diagnostic technologies, enabling earlier and more accurate detection of the condition. This has spurred investments in diagnostic tools and imaging techniques, contributing to a more comprehensive and timely management of dry AMD. As healthcare systems strive to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life, the market for dry AMD therapies is positioned for continued growth and evolution. However, it is crucial for industry players to navigate regulatory pathways, demonstrate clinical efficacy, and address market access challenges to capitalize on the full potential of this dynamic and expanding market.

Market Analysis

The report begins with a market overview, citing a study by the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau published in June 2022. This study highlights the revival of the American market and global trade, with exports reaching US$305 billion in April 2022, representing a $13.4 billion increase, and imports totaling US$294.5 billion, reflecting a $17.4 billion increase. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the world economy, the U.S. market is showing signs of recovery.

However, the report also acknowledges the disruptive effects of the Russia-Ukraine War, which began in February 2022, and its impact on industries worldwide. The conflict has led to widespread travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace and has had a significant negative impact on the market.

The war has resulted in increased defense spending and strengthened armed forces among NATO members, with many European countries increasing their defense budgets. For example, German defense spending is set to rise above 2% of GDP, with an allocation of USD 109 billion, exceeding the entire cost of the armed forces in 2021.

Competitors in the Market

Santen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Japan)

Allergan plc (Ireland)

Bausch Health (Canada)

Alimera Science Inc. (US)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (US)

Ocumension Therapeutics Co. Ltd (China)

Belite Bio Inc. (US)

Kubota Vision Inc. (US)

Iveric Bio (US)

Eyestem Research Pvt Ltd (India)

Yuyang DNU Co., Ltd (South Korea)

Stealth Biotherapeutics Inc. (US)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market segmentation focuses on Stages, Age Group, Diagnosis, Route of Administration, End-User, and Region.

Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Stages

Early AMD

Intermediate AMD

Late AMD

Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Age Group

Above 40 Years

Above 60 Years

Above 75 Years

Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Diagnosis & Treatment

Treatment

o Nutrition Therapy

? Antioxidants

Vitamins

Zinc

Copper

Omega-3 fatty acids

Others

? Others

o Telescopic Lens Implant

Diagnosis

Fluorescein Angiogram

Preliminary Test

Optical Coherence Tomography

Others

Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Route of Administration

Oral

Injectables

Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Empowering Informed Decisions with Data-Rich Content

The report offers a wealth of data-rich content, allowing users to access critical facts, current trends, and invaluable insights. Packed with informative tables, illuminating figures, and informative charts, it serves as an invaluable toolkit for business executives, marketing and sales professionals, product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders. With historical data from 2017 to 2020 and projections of trends through 2030, the report equips its readers with the necessary information to make informed decisions.

Conclusion

Report Ocean’s Market Analysis and Forecast of Key Trends from 2023 to 2032 offers an extensive and detailed examination of the market. It equips stakeholders with the knowledge required to make informed decisions in the evolving landscape of the industry. With its wealth of data, insights, and strategic recommendations, this report serves as an essential resource for navigating the market and identifying opportunities for growth and success.

