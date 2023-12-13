Manufacturing Execution System Market Trends and Emerging Sectors, 2023 to 2032 A Future-focused Approach

The newest analysis of the Manufacturing Execution System Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask for Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The global manufacturing execution system market size was US$ 10.8 billion in 2021. The global manufacturing execution system market is forecast to grow to US$ 20.9 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is prominent software that monitors, manages, and synchronizes the performance of real-time processes. The system is required to convert raw materials into intermediate products. Moreover, work orders are connected and managed with production planning through these systems.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has caused long-term disruption in a variety of processes and industries. COVID-19 has had a mixed influence in the process industries, affecting the aviation, oil & gas, and other end-use sectors. As a result, it reduced the production volume. However, the food & drinks, pharmaceuticals, power generation, and chemicals industries witnessed significant growth, which positively impacted the global manufacturing execution system market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global manufacturing execution system market will grow rapidly due to the rising demand for automation in industrial sectors intending to minimize human errors.

Growing industrialization and initiatives from various government bodies will significantly contribute to market growth. Furthermore, the rising trend of paperless manufacturing automation to perform error-proofing will drive the growth of the market.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, various industrial verticals are adopting advanced solutions to improve the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing operations. As a result, the manufacturing execution system adoption is expected to increase to coordinate production processes, logistics, system automation, and sales and planning.

The high maintenance and installations cost associated with the manufacturing execution systems may hamper the growth of the global manufacturing execution system market.

Geographic Analysis

The manufacturing execution system market will grow at the fastest rate in North America due to the rising penetration of advanced technology across various industries. In addition, the presence of prominent industry players will contribute to the growth of the regional manufacturing execution system market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific manufacturing execution system market is forecast to witness significant growth due to the increasing shift of industries from manual to automated systems. In addition, a growing number of manufacturing plants and favorable government initiatives, such as “Make in India,” will drive the growth of the regional manufacturing execution system market.

Competitors in the Market

ABB

AVEVA Group plc

Dassault Systmes

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc

Siemens

Emerson Electric Co.

Oracle

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Offering

Software

Services

Implementation

Software Upgrade

Training

Maintenance

By Deployment

On-premise

On-demand

Hybrid

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Size Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Process Industry

Food & Beverages

Fish, Meat, and Poultry

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Bakery Products & Confectionery

Snacks & Breakfast Cereals

Prepared Meals & Dishes

Prepared Animal Feeds

Beverages

Others (edible oil and agribusinesses)

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences

Energy & Power

Water & Wastewater Management

Others (Packaging, Cement, and Metals & Mining)

By Discrete Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical Devices

Consumer Packaged Goods

Others (electronics & semiconductor, textile, solar & photovoltaic cells, printing & publishing, furniture & wood products)

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

