Automotive Lighting Market Growth, Research Scope, Advance Technology and Innovations by 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

Automotive Lighting Market to Surpass USD 43 Billion by 2028

The automotive lighting market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing manufacturing and production activities of automobiles worldwide along with rapid advancements in lighting technology

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR236

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the automotive lighting market was worth USD 28.4 billion in the year 2021. The market is forecast to continue growing in the coming years and reach USD 43.8 billion by 2028. The growth of the automotive lighting market is attributed to the increasing manufacturing and production activities of automobiles worldwide. The major brands are significantly investing towards expanding their production output, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for automotive lighting in the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid advancements in lighting technology are expected to present lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period. However, a shortage of IC chips post COVID-19 may emerge as a major challenge for the automotive lighting market.

Emerging Automotive Lighting Startups Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The increasing number of automotive lighting startups is presenting lucrative growth opportunities to the market. These startups are up to par with the quality and technology of automotive lighting with multinational corporations along with keeping the price competitive for the buyers. Lightly Technologies, Versalume, Kubos Semiconductor, FlexEnable, Optoflux, etc., are some of the fastest-growing automotive lighting startups in the world. These startups offer a wide variety of products and solutions, which is anticipated to drive market growth in the forecast period.

High Demand for LED Lighting is Driving Automotive Lighting Market

Based on technology, the automotive lighting market is segmented into halogen, LED, xenon/HID. The LED segment holds the largest market share. This is because LED lights consume minimal energy from the battery, saving it for automobile operations. It is also brighter and lasts longer compared to its counterparts, which eliminates the need for frequent replacements. Furthermore, LED lights offer both yellow and white lights that are used in front and sideward and provide higher output and focus along with clear visibility during broad daylight. All these factors significantly contribute to its market growth.

Automotive Lighting Market – By Application

Based on application, the automotive lighting market is segmented into exterior lighting and interior lighting. The exterior lighting segment accounts for the largest market share. The major purpose of automotive lighting is to make visibility for the driver. Furthermore, three different sets of external lighting are used in automobiles I.e. front, sideward, and backward. Due to this, the demand for external lighting is highest in the market. However, interior lighting also covers a substantial share in the market but is significantly low compared to its counterpart.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR236

Automotive Lighting Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the automotive lighting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. Europe dominates the automotive lighting market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to expanding automobile production in emerging economies. China is among the leading automobile manufacturers with high output, due to which the demand for automotive lighting is highest in this country. Other Asian countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, are also emerging with great potential for the automotive lighting market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Type

Front Adaptive Lighting

Auto On/Off

Bending/Cornering Lights

High Beam Assist

Headlight Leveling

Rear Adaptive Lighting

Ambient Lighting

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Truck

Bus

Others

By Technology

Halogen

LED

Xenon/HID

By Application

Exterior Lighting

Headlight

Fog Light

Daytime Running Light

Tail Light

Others

Interior Lighting

Dashboard Light

Glove Box Light

Reading Light

Dome Light

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Lighting Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak significantly halted the growth of the automotive lighting market. The restrictions on the production and manufacturing operations of the automobile as well as its components halted the demand and supply of automotive lighting, incurring huge losses to the manufacturers. Furthermore, the shortage of IC chips in the market due to lockdown also emerged as the major challenge for the automotive lighting market. This issue is anticipated to affect the market growth in the forecast period as well due to the limited supply of semiconductor chips and a spike in demand.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR236

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the automotive lighting market are Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Zizala Lichtsysteme, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Valeo Group, Osram, Magneti Marelli SpA, Lumax Industries, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Hyundai Mobis, Tungsram, DENSO Corporation, Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., General Electric Company, Ltd., and other prominent players.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Report Overview Global Growth Trends Competition Landscape among Key Players Data Segmentation Market Analysis by Region a. North America b. Europe c. Asia-Pacific d. Latin America e. Middle East & Africa Key Players Profiles and Market Analysis Analysts’ Viewpoints and Conclusions Appendix

Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR236