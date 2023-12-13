Liquid Hand Soap Market Innovation and Opportunity Assessment, 2023 to 2032

The newest analysis of the Liquid Hand Soap Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The global liquid hand soap market size was US$ 2.9 billion in 2021. The global liquid hand soap market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases is forecast to drive the growth of the global liquid hand soap market. In addition, liquid hand soap is more preferred as it moisturizes the skin and declines the chances of bacteria spread. As a result, it will drive the growth of the global liquid hand soap market.

The rising demand for plant-based products will offer ample growth opportunities for the liquid hand soap market. In addition, a growing number of innovations, including herbal and foam-based soaps, will escalate the market growth.

In addition, the availability of a wide range of soothing fragrances is anticipated to surge the demand for liquid hand soaps. The growing urban population and rising awareness about frequent handwashing to prevent disease will propel the market forward.

Interactive commercials promoting the use of liquid hand soaps and the contribution of the e-commerce sector will benefit the market during the forecast period.

On the contrary, the high cost of liquid soap compared to regular soap bars may limit the growth of the global market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden wake of the COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for liquid hand soaps. COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a global health emergency, which increased the demand for hand wash and other things. People began using handwashes even more in order to prevent themselves from the spread of this deadly virus. Thus, the global liquid hand soap market witnessed potential scope due to the pandemic. Furthermore, interactive commercials and doctor suggestions to use sanitizers and handwash frequently further surged the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global liquid hand soap market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising awareness related to hygiene. In addition, stringent laws related to personal hygiene in healthcare will propel the market forward.

Asia-Pacific liquid hand soap market is forecast to grow rapidly due to the presence of key manufacturers, such as Lion Corporation, Kao Chemicals, Godrej Consumer Products, and others in the region. Furthermore, the awareness related to healthy hygiene is increasing in the region. As a result, it will benefit the regional market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Kao Chemicals

Lion Corporation

Bluemoon Bodycare

Godrej Consumer Products

New Avon Llc

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

ITC Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Unilever Group

Medline Industries Inc.

Chattem

Shanghai Jahwan Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Beijing Lvsan

Henkel

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global liquid hand soap market segmentation focuses on Nature, Distribution channel, End-User, and Region.

Based on Nature

Organic

Conventional

Natural

Based on Distribution Channel

Online

Supermarkets & Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Others

Based on End-User

Commercial

Residential

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

