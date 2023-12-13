Stevia Sweetener Market Size to Fly High as Demand Continues to Increase | Sweet Green Fields Co., Ltd., Blue California Ingredients Inc., Cargill, Incorporated

As a final result of the Russia-Ukraine warfare and COVID-19, the world financial system will recover, and the world “Stevia Sweetener Market ” dimension will extend to USD million in 2022 from USD million in 2023 with a CAGR estimated to generate a lot of income until 2032. In accordance with this, the patron receives giant know-how on the enterprise and association from the past, present, and future perspectives, permitting them to make investments cash and install assets wisely. This lookup file additionally consists of up-to-date evaluation and forecasts for a number of market segments and all geographical regions. This “Stevia Sweetener Market ” Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The global stevia sweetener market it is expected to reach $ 1,979.22 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 5.28%. Increasing consumer health awareness, rising disposable income and increasing demand for natural non-sugar sweeteners will drive the market over the next couple of years. Stevia is a small perennial herb belonging to the Asteraceae family, in the genus Stevia. Its scientific name is Stevia rebaudiana. Stevia contains natural compounds, especially stevioside and rebaudioside A, that are estimated to be 150-400 times sweeter than saccharose. Stevia sweetener can be used in food & beverages, as health & sports nutrition, and in pharmaceuticals and personal care products.

Stevia as a natural sweetener is primarily used in the food and beverages industry. It is being blended with sugar to be used in various food and beverages to meet the low-calorie consumer requirements. Stevia sweetener also finds application in other industries including pharmaceuticals, personal care, etc. The market for stevia sweetener is dominated by the food and beverage industry, which accounted for over 85% of the global market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period.