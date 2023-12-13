Leak Detection and Repair Market Adaptation Strategies and Future Projections, 2023 to 2032

The newest analysis of the Leak Detection and Repair Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The global leak detection and repair market was US$ 19.1 billion in 2021. The global leak detection and repair market is forecast to grow to US$ 29.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The oil and gas industry primarily employs gas leak detection systems to detect leaks on drilling platforms, pipelines, trailers, and tanker vessels. Thus, the wide applications of leak detection and repair systems are forecast to fuel the growth of the market.

Many countries are focusing on expanding oil and gas pipeline networks, which will surge the demand for leak detection technology. Moreover, it is the most cost-effective mode of transportation, which will contribute to the growth of the global leak detection and repair market.

Growing concerns over the emission of harmful greenhouse gases like methane and stringent government rules will propel the leak detection and repair market forward. Furthermore, the surging demand for UAV-based detectors in order to navigate dangerous areas will drive the market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global leak detection and repair market. It is due to the slowdown in supply chains and disruptions in manufacturing processes globally.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the leak detection and repair market. It is owing to the stringent government regulations and norms in the region. The United States’ pipeline leak detection regulation necessitates the installation of a leak detection system on hazardous liquid pipelines. As the oil and gas industry expands, the demand for leak detection and repair systems will also surge in the United States.

Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow significantly. The rising demand for oil and oil products in Asia-Pacific countries will propel the leak detection and repair market forward. Furthermore, the growing production of natural gas and stringent government regulations in the region will contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Aeris Technologies, Inc.

IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center

Bridger Photonics, Inc.

LI-COR, Inc.

Duke University

Colorado State University

Palo Alto Research Center

Maxion Technologies, Inc.

Rebellion Photonics

Physical Sciences, Inc.

Avitas Systems

PrecisionHawk

SeekOps, Inc.

Advisian

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.

Gas Ops Leak Detectives, LLC (G.O.L.D. LLC).

Guideware Systems, LLC.

Summit Inspections Services, Inc.

GHD, Inc.

ERM Group, Inc.

AECOM

Guardian Compliance

ABB Ltd.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V.

Heath Consultants

ENCOS, Inc.

Team Inc.

VelocityEHS

Picarro Inc.

Microdrones GmbH

Boreal Laser Inc.

Kairos Aerospace

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global leak detection and repair market segmentation focuses on Components, Product, Technology, and Region.

Component Outlook

Equipment

Services

Product Outlook

Handheld Gas Detectors

UAV-Based Detectors

Vehicle-based Detectors

Manned Aircraft Detectors

Technology Outlook

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Analyzer

Optical Gas Imaging (OGI)

Laser Absorption Spectroscopy

Ambient/Mobile Leak Monitoring

Acoustic Leak Detection

Audio-Visual-Olfactory Inspection

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

